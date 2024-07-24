Navigating the Joint Clinical Assessment (JCA) Landscape: A Strategic Roadmap for Pharmaceutical Companies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, the potential implications of Europe's joint clinical assessment (JCA) process on pharmaceutical companies from a financial, R&D, market access, regulatory, and operational perspective will be discussed. Attendees will be introduced to the potential risks and opportunities associated with the JCA, including strategies to address these challenges and maximize potential benefits. The featured speakers will discuss best practices for navigating the complexities of the JCA to ensure successful submissions.
TORONTO, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an informative webinar that explores Europe's highly anticipated JCA and its potentially profound impact on the health technology assessment landscape.
The JCA presents a paradigm shift in the assessment of new health technologies. While offering potential benefits such as streamlined evaluations and accelerated market access, it also brings forth a complex landscape of financial, regulatory, and operational considerations for pharmaceutical companies.
This webinar will provide a comprehensive overview of the JCA process, delving into its potential benefits, risks, and challenges from multiple perspectives:
- Financial: Examine the financial implications of JCA, including potential cost savings through reduced duplication of efforts and the need for early investments in data generation and dossier preparation
- Research & Development: Explore how JCA influences R&D strategies, requiring early engagement with health technology assessment (HTA) bodies and potentially impacting clinical trial designs to meet specific data requirements
- Market Access: Discuss the potential for accelerated market access across multiple European member states through a single assessment and the continued importance of navigating individual national reimbursement decisions
- Regulatory: Analyze the evolving regulatory landscape with JCA, including the need for alignment with both European Medicines Agency (EMA) requirements and the specific expectations of the JCA process
- Operational: Address the operational complexities of JCA, including resource allocation, coordination with multiple stakeholders and the need for robust data management and communication strategies
Register for this webinar today to gain insights into the financial, regulatory and operational challenges and opportunities that JCA presents for pharmaceutical companies.
Join experts from Anlitiks, Stephanie Butler, PharmD, Principal Practice Lead; and Krithika "Kitty" Rajagopalan, PhD, President & Chief Scientific Officer, for the live webinar on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit A Navigating the Joint Clinical Assessment (JCA) Landscape: A Strategic Roadmap for Pharmaceutical Companies.
