Achieving compliance in today's complex regulatory landscape can feel like negotiating a maze. However, when companies take proactive steps to address common compliance mistakes, compliance becomes an organic part of doing business. Post this

For each compliance mistake, the author then offers suggested solutions.

"Achieving compliance in today's complex regulatory landscape can feel like negotiating a maze. However, when companies take proactive steps to address common compliance mistakes, compliance becomes an organic part of doing business," explained Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Navigating the Labyrinth: Top 6 Compliance Mistakes Organizations Make."

Ignorance is Not Bliss: Failing to Keep Up with Regulations

"GDPR initiated a cascade of regulations across the globe. New privacy laws and industry regulations appear on the scene every year, and governing bodies regularly make adjustments. If organizations neglect to stay on top of regulatory changes, they may mistakenly assume they are compliant. But pleading ignorance will not help them avoid penalties."

Wild Data: Underestimating the Power of Information Governance

"Legislation such as HIPAA requires retention of certain types of data. On the other hand, some privacy regulations grant individuals the right to access, correct, or request deletion of their data. To comply with these regulations, organizations must know where that information lives, how the company uses it, and who has access to it. Enter information governance."

The Human Factor: Overlooking Employee Training and Awareness

"Many compliance violations arise from human error. If individuals do not understand the rules and regulations that apply to their roles, they may unwittingly invite a data breach. For instance, employees may share sensitive information inappropriately or click a malicious link in a phishing email."

Unused Toolbox: Neglecting to Leverage Compliance Technology

"Invest in carefully chosen compliance technology to automate key tasks such as data collection and classification. AI-enhanced tools provide the ability to manage data at scale. They can also ease the process of analyzing data privacy laws and industry regulations to identify necessary changes to internal processes. Compliance monitoring also plays a critical role."

Compliance Experts

Achieving and maintaining compliance requires an investment of both budget and resources. However, the true costs of non-compliance can devastate the company's bottom line. And in today's business environment, organizations cannot afford to take the risk.

Partnering with compliance experts Messaging Architects can ease the compliance burden. Leveraging intelligent compliance solutions and enterprise-grade cyber security, they provide the tools and expertise to keep sensitive data secure and compliant.

Have you read?

Phishing in 2024: How Not to Get Caught Messaging Architects

Prepare for Data Privacy Law Changes in 2024 Messaging Architects

About Messaging Architects

Messaging Architects specializes in effectively managing and securing an organization's most precious asset, its information. With over 20 years of information management and technology consulting experience, the Messaging Architects team has provided corporations, educational intuitions, health care facilities and nonprofits with methodologies, procedures, and technology to keep their data organized, compliant and secure.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced business cyber security, retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, AI, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.

eMazzanti's consistent growth landed them on the Inc. 5000 list 9X. Recognized as a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year, and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year, the company excels as a trusted outsourced IT partner! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, [email protected] or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

Media Contact

Kent Sorensen, Messaging Architects, 14803345403, [email protected], www.messagingarchitects.com

SOURCE Messaging Architects