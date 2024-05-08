Navigating the Landscape of Complex & Adaptive Oncology Trials: Key Challenges & Solutions, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Whether a seasoned professional or a novice to the field, this webinar will equip attendees with the knowledge and tools necessary to excel in the evolving landscape of clinical research. Post this

Whether a seasoned professional or a novice to the field, this webinar will equip attendees with the knowledge and tools necessary to excel in the evolving landscape of clinical research.

Join featured speakers from Worldwide Clinical Trials, Matt Cooper, PhD, Executive Director, Therapeutic Strategy Lead, Oncology; and Jim Eamma, MSc, Executive Director, Therapeutic Strategy Lead, for the live webinar on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Navigating the Landscape of Complex & Adaptive Oncology Trials: Key Challenges & Solutions.

