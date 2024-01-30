Navigating the Regulatory Landscape in Clinical Trials in 2024, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about pivotal regulatory updates affecting clinical research and proactive strategies. The featured speaker will discuss industry regulations and guidance on Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCT), Electronic Records & Signatures (Part 11), Patient Diversity, and EU-US Data Privacy Framework. Attendees can formulate a plan to avoid regulatory repercussions by preparing for upcoming trial directives and changes that impact clinical research.

Staying current with regulatory changes is important when it comes to staying out of trouble with regulatory agencies, maintaining your reputation, and successfully conducting clinical trials.

Join Marc Wartenberger, Senior Director Corporate QA & Compliance at CRIO, for a review of new regulations, guidance, and decisions from 2023 that will impact clinical research. Highlights include: