Navigating the Transition: From Integrate to Captello for Superior Lead Capture

Change, while challenging, often opens doors to new opportunities and advancements. Captello stands at the forefront of this evolution, providing a seamless transition for those moving away from Integrate's lead capture solutions. With a deep understanding of the industry's demands, Captello is not just an alternative; it's an upgrade.

Unmatched Integration Capabilities

Captello's strength lies in its vast integration capabilities, boasting seamless compatibility with over 100 different registration companies and their Developer Kits with over 6,000 additional integrations with CRM and Marketing Automation platforms. This extensive network ensures that no matter the registration system your event employs, Captello's lead capture solution will integrate smoothly, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness.

Innovative Solutions Beyond Developer Kits

Acknowledging the reality that some events may not offer access to Developer Kit integrations, Captello has innovated beyond traditional constraints. Through advanced AI-assisted badge scanning and event follow-up solutions, Captello ensures that your lead capture efforts are uninterrupted and more fruitful than ever.

AI-Powered Efficiency

Captello's blend of Human AI and Pure AI for business card and badge transcription sets a new standard for accuracy and speed in lead capture. Whether it's the meticulous attention to detail by the human operations team or the swift processing power of Pure AI, Captello guarantees that no lead is left behind, even in the absence of Developer Kits.

Engaging Digital Activations

With over 60 digital activations, Captello transforms the event floor into an interactive and engaging space for attendees. From gamified experiences like trivia and spin to win to self-service kiosks and QR codes, Captello ensures that capturing leads is a seamless and enjoyable process for both attendees and exhibitors.

Advanced Analytics for Strategic Insights

Real-time analytics are crucial for measuring event success and making data-driven decisions. Captello's in-depth analytics provide a clear picture of your event's performance, enabling you to fine-tune your strategies for future events.

A Commitment to Innovation and Customer Success

Captello's upcoming IntelliScan™ technology exemplifies their commitment to innovation, offering a cutting-edge solution for badge scanning that promises to redefine lead capture efficiency. Coupled with 24/7 world-class customer support, Captello ensures that every event is a resounding success.

Captello: The Future of Lead Capture

As the event industry continues to evolve, so do the solutions that support it. Captello is not just a response to the discontinuation of Integrate's badge scanning capabilities; it's a leap forward, offering a comprehensive, flexible, and innovative solution for event professionals seeking to maximize their lead capture efforts.

For businesses navigating the transition from Integrate, Captello represents a beacon of progress, reliability, and excellence in lead capture. With Captello, every event is an opportunity to capture more leads, engage more effectively, and drive greater success.

