NavigatorCRE and Arria NLG Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI-Driven Innovation in PropTech and Beyond

It's not just data-driven AI—it's trustworthy intelligence that drives your business forward.

The integration leverages Arria's world-class NLG platform—which transforms structured and unstructured data into human-like narratives at scale—with NavigatorCRE's patented platform for seamless data unification, advanced analytics, spatial intelligence, and dynamic visualization. NavigatorCRE's zero-schema ingestion model ensures clients can integrate unlimited data sources—including legacy systems, Excel, and modern APIs—across every asset class, operational function, and reporting requirement.

"Our collaboration with Arria NLG is about unlocking clarity and action from data," said Taylor Odegard, Founder and CEO of NavigatorCRE. "In industries generating massive volumes of operational and financial data, the ability to automatically narrate insights—from energy usage and infrastructure performance to healthcare facility trends and portfolio optimization—enables smarter, faster, and more accurate decisions."

Arria will be embedded directly within NavigatorCRE's intuitive interface, empowering users with dynamic, AI-generated analysis of KPIs, trends, and anomalies—contextualized in plain English and tailored to each audience, from the C-suite to the field. This natural language narrative generation enhances every report, dashboard, and alert—making complex data accessible and actionable for all stakeholders.

A central focus of the partnership is real estate portfolio strategy and insights, actionable intelligence, infrastructure and energy optimization, which is vital as organizations face increasing pressure to meet financial and sustainability mandates. But the benefits extend further: from asset and portfolio management to healthcare facility operations, to the evolving needs of hybrid workplaces.

"By bringing together two foundational technologies—AI-powered language and spatial analytics—we are enabling our clients to tackle their most pressing challenges with unprecedented speed and confidence," added Sharon Daniels, CEO of Arria. "Whether it's gaining optics into portfolio financials and income, reducing energy consumption, optimizing building performance, accelerating lease-up strategies, supporting healthcare facilities strategy & operations, or delivering executive-ready portfolio insights, our unified solution creates measurable value across every vertical we serve."

NavigatorCRE and Arria support a broad range of use cases, including:

Portfolio & Asset Management: Comprehensive financial and operations KPIs, filterable insights by fund, asset class, region, or key metric, with real-time analytics and scenario modeling.

Energy Analytics: Automated insights on usage patterns and cost-saving opportunities across building portfolios.

Occupancy & Space Optimization: Real-time analysis and recommendations for improved efficiency, utilization, and hybrid workplace strategies.

Infrastructure Health Monitoring: Instant narrative summaries on asset performance, maintenance needs, and long-term value trends.

Executive Reporting: Natural language executive summaries, quarterly reviews, investor updates, work orders and facility performance and sustainability compliance.

Healthcare Facility Management: Streamlined analytics and reporting for compliance, space allocation, maintenance, and operational trends in complex healthcare environments.

Workplace & Occupier Experience: Actionable intelligence for corporate occupiers—aligning space planning, headcount, lease obligations, and portfolio strategy with organizational goals.

The integration will be rolled out to NavigatorCRE's global client base over the coming months, with joint product development already underway. Both companies also signal continued collaboration around AI modeling for predictive analytics, scenario simulation, and real-time asset scoring.

About NavigatorCRE

www.navigatorcre.com

NavigatorCRE is the industry's pioneering business intelligence platform, empowering organizations to unify, visualize, and analyze all real estate, operational, and workplace data within a single, powerful interface. Since 2015, NavigatorCRE has set the standard for data analytics, data management, data security, and user experience—now supporting billions of square feet and trillions in AUM globally.

Trusted by asset managers, corporate occupiers, healthcare systems, developers, and investment managers, NavigatorCRE's patented zero-schema data ingestion, dynamic mapping, and best-in-class UI/UX eliminate data silos and enable agile onboarding and intuitive workflows for every asset class—including office, healthcare, industrial, retail, and mixed-use portfolios.

The platform's core modules—OneView HUB, NaviMap, NaviGrid, NaviReports+, NaviBI, and AI-powered analytics—deliver actionable insights, custom reporting, and real-time visibility at every level. NavigatorCRE provides enterprise-grade security, SOC 2 compliance, and robust privacy controls, meeting the highest standards for regulated industries such as healthcare.

With proven results—including major Fortune 500 clients realizing over $30 million in hard cost savings—NavigatorCRE is the engine for digital transformation and intelligent portfolio management across the world's most complex real estate environments.

NavigatorCRE: Know the Way™ to make smarter, faster decisions—across your portfolio, your teams, and your entire business.

About Arria NLG

www.arria.com

Arria NLG is the global leader in natural language generation (NLG), a form of AI that automates data analytics, insight generation, and report writing. Arria's technology transforms vast volumes of data into expert-level narratives, accelerating decision-making and improving communication across every data-centric industry.

As AI continues to evolve, enterprises will demand more than generative novelty—they'll demand interpretability, relevance, and ROI. Arria delivers all three. It brings language to structured and unstructured data and voice to smart systems. It is the technology that allows data to speak—with clarity, accuracy, and actionability. It is the trusted narrative layer that will shape how business leaders interact with the next generation of AI.

Arria's Natural Language Generation (NLG) is a foundational component of enterprise-grade Generative AI. As organizations seek to move beyond experimentation and into operationalized, ROI-driven AI, Arria offers immediate and scalable impact.

