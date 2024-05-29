NaviMed Capital Announces Key Promotions and Expansion of Investment Team

"We are thrilled to recognize the outstanding contributions and growth of Josh, Bennett, and Alex with these well-deserved promotions," said Bijan Salehizadeh, MD, co-Founder and Managing Director of NaviMed. Post this

In his new role as a Principal, Josh Boylan will continue to help lead NaviMed's investment efforts, leveraging his experience across the healthcare industry to identify and partner with differentiated lower middle-market companies. Mr. Boylan joined NaviMed in 2020, bringing multiple years of prior healthcare principal investing experience and a particular focus on outsourced services business models in the healthcare industry.

Bennett Mears has been promoted to Vice President. In this role, Mr. Mears will expand his leadership across the investment lifecycle, from origination through deal execution to partnership with NaviMed's portfolio companies to drive growth and value creation. In the five years since he joined the firm, Mr. Mears has been integrally involved with NaviMed investments across all of the major healthcare subsectors targeted by the firm.

Alex Tuan has been promoted to Senior Associate, reflecting his strong performance and growth since joining NaviMed in 2022. Mr. Tuan will continue to play a key role in both NaviMed's investment process and ongoing support to the firm's portfolio companies.

Earlier this year, NaviMed also welcomed a new Associate, Joe Stief, to the firm. Prior to joining NaviMed, Mr. Stief worked for several years in healthcare investment banking.

NaviMed Capital is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm with over $400 million of assets under management, focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. NaviMed invests in fast growing lower middle-market healthcare businesses that NaviMed believes are poised to benefit from the reform and technology innovation forces reshaping the healthcare industry. The firm focuses on healthcare services, healthcare IT, hospital products and pharmaceutical services businesses. NaviMed targets profitable private companies with up to $10 million of EBITDA and double-digit revenue growth. NaviMed's senior investment team has a track record of value creation spanning, in the aggregate, dozens of investments and more than $11 billion of enterprise value created over the course of their combined careers. For more information, please visit www.navimed.com

