NaviMed Capital Expands Operations and Investment Teams

Firm expands with the addition of six new team members, including three operational hires and three investment professionals.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NaviMed Capital, a leading healthcare-focused private equity firm based in the Washington, DC area, is pleased to announce the addition of six new team members, including three investment professionals and three operational hires.

"These team additions reflect the continued commitment to growing our platform," said Brian Canann, NaviMed co-founder and Managing Director. "Each brings specialized expertise that enhances our ability to support our portfolio companies and deliver exceptional results for our investors."

NaviMed welcomes three operational hires to support the firm's continued growth.

Michael Eidsmoe, Vice President of Portfolio Operations, will work closely with NaviMed's portfolio companies to drive operational improvements, financial performance, and value creation initiatives. Mr. Eidsmoe has more than 15 years of experience in healthcare finance and operations, including previous roles in pharmaceutical services and healthcare consulting in Washington, DC. He holds a BA in Business from the University of Washington and an MBA from Vanderbilt University.

Anika Dieguez, Director of Firm Operations, will oversee NaviMed's firm-wide operational infrastructure, including human resources, technology systems, communications, and vendor management. Prior to joining NaviMed, Ms. Dieguez served as Operations Director at Sharp Insight. She holds a BA in International Studies from Virginia Tech and an MBA from The George Washington University.

Mariana Musiienko, Accounting Manager, will support NaviMed's accounting operations and contribute to the firm's ongoing financial and investor reporting activities. Ms. Musiienko joins NaviMed after years of successful finance and accounting experience at The Carlyle Group. She holds a BA in Accounting from George Mason University.

NaviMed also welcomes three new investment professionals to its team:

Justin Divelbiss joins NaviMed with experience in healthcare investment banking, advising on sell-side M&A and capital raising solutions. He holds a BSBA in Finance from Creighton University.

Chris Lindland brings private equity experience, including evaluating acquisitions and supporting portfolio companies across various industries. He holds a BS in Economics and Computer Science from Northwestern University.

Scottie Miller has nearly four years of private equity and M&A experience including financial modeling, due diligence, and operational management. He holds a BS in Finance from Bucknell University, where he graduated summa cum laude.

About NaviMed Capital

NaviMed Capital is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm with more than $900 million of assets under management, focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. NaviMed invests in fast growing lower middle-market healthcare businesses that NaviMed believes are poised to benefit from the reform and technology innovation forces reshaping the healthcare industry. The firm's investment strategy focuses on healthcare business process outsourcing and specialty healthcare service providers. NaviMed targets profitable private companies with up to $10 million of EBITDA and double-digit revenue growth. NaviMed's senior investment team has a track record of value creation spanning, in the aggregate, dozens of investments and more than $11 billion of enterprise value created over the course of their combined careers.

For more information, please visit www.navimed.com.

