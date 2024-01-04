NaviMed Capital Promotes Ryan Ross to Managing Director

"Since joining our firm in 2015, Ryan has been instrumental in expanding NaviMed's portfolio through new platform investments and add-on acquisitions. His promotion is well-deserved." Post this

Bijan Salehizadeh, MD, co-Founder and Managing Director added, "Ryan's promotion underscores his outstanding leadership and the integral role he has played in NaviMed's growth over the last several years. Ryan has proven to be a strong partner to NaviMed's portfolio senior executives. We look forward to his continued success."

Ryan Ross, Managing Director of NaviMed said, "Since joining the firm, I've been fortunate to work with many of NaviMed's sector-leading portfolio companies and executive teams. NaviMed's thesis-driven, executive-led strategy has been a blueprint for building and scaling innovative healthcare companies, and I look forward to continuing to implement that strategy in my new role."

Mr. Ross has over 10 years of private equity investing experience focused on the healthcare industry. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Advantage Wound & Surgical Care, Citrus Health Group, and Lighthouse Lab Services and is a Board Observer for OPN Healthcare. Mr. Ross has previously served on the board of directors of NaviMed's investments in CenterPointe Behavioral Health System, CM Group, and Velocity Clinical Research.

Mr. Ross holds a BS in Finance from East Carolina University and an MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

About NaviMed Capital

NaviMed Capital is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm with over $400 million of assets under management, focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. NaviMed invests in fast growing lower middle-market healthcare businesses that NaviMed believes are poised to benefit from the reform and technology innovation forces reshaping the healthcare industry. The firm focuses on healthcare services, healthcare IT, hospital products and pharmaceutical services businesses. NaviMed targets profitable private companies with up to $10 million of EBITDA and double-digit revenue growth. NaviMed's senior investment team has a track record of value creation spanning, in the aggregate, dozens of investments and more than $11 billion of enterprise value created over the course of their combined careers. For more information, please visit www.navimed.com

Richelle Newman, NaviMed Capital, 1 202-760-2542

