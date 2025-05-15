Navis Pack & Ship Opens New Anaheim Location to Expand Local and International Shipping Services

Navis Pack & Ship has announced the opening of a new location in Anaheim, enhancing their capacity to offer both local and international shipping services.

ANAHEIM, Calif. , May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Navis Pack & Ship, a nationally recognized leader in custom packing, crating, and shipping services, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Anaheim, California. This strategic expansion reinforces the company's dedication to delivering tailored shipments and freight forwarding solutions to the thriving business community and residents of Anaheim, Orange County, and Southern California.

Owned by Zahid Riar, a seasoned industry leader, the new location in Anaheim Hills aims to provide specialized shipping and logistics solutions in one of the country's most vibrant economic regions. Riar brings over 30 years of global experience in operations, distribution, and procurement to Anaheim and the Orange County community—particularly in the fine arts, antiques, auctions, business equipment, healthcare equipment, and medical device sectors. He also owns and operates Navis Pack & Ship in Irvine-Lake Forest, reaffirming his commitment to excellence. "Our passion is providing high-quality, customized packing and shipping services tailored to meet the unique needs of our residential and business clients," said Riar.

Strategically located near the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach—the two busiest container ports in the U.S.—the Anaheim location offers unparalleled access to the nation's critical trade routes. Combined with proximity to major highways like I-5 and I-405, Navis can deliver cost-effective, efficient logistics services to local businesses, manufacturers, and importers.

Anaheim is a dynamic hub renowned for its world-famous Disneyland Resort, vibrant arts scene, and significant manufacturing industry—including aerospace components and medical devices. Anaheim's central location in Orange County makes it just a short drive from the area's best beaches and coastal communities. Its robust tourism and local culture also make this area an ideal market for Navis' specialty packaging and transportation services, whether shipping artwork, antiques, furniture, or industrial equipment.

To support the local community, Navis Pack & Ship of Anaheim provides expert crating and packaging services to ensure valuable, oversized, and fragile items arrive safely, regardless of distance. Navis is equipped to handle shipments of all sizes—big or small, simple or complex—with the same level of professionalism and care.

"We are excited to expand our trusted services to Anaheim and remain committed to supporting the community's growing logistics needs," affirmed Riar. "Our team takes great satisfaction in delivering personalized, reliable service that helps businesses succeed and individuals safeguard their valuable belongings. We've been proudly helping Anaheim through our Irvine-Lake Forest office for years, and we look forward to serving the community directly from our new Anaheim Hills location."

Navis Pack & Ship's expansive domestic and international shipping network and comprehensive global resources position it uniquely in the logistics industry, making it easier for customers to ship items internationally with confidence. The company's local representatives, supported by a nationwide infrastructure, are dedicated to ensuring each shipment is secure, delivered on time, and arrives in perfect condition.

About Navis Pack & Ship of Anaheim

Navis Pack & Ship of Anaheim & Orange County is an independently owned and operated business in the expanding Navis network. Navis is the premier provider of packing and shipping services for difficult-to-ship items in North America. The company is highly skilled in crafting custom wooden crates that are ISPM 15 certified and compliant, ensuring international shipments meet all regulations and requirements. The proprietor of this location—Zahid Riar—is fully certified under Navis' stringent training and operating requirements for packing, shipping, pickup, and delivery of fragile, large, awkward, and valuable goods.

Locations:

Anaheim : (714) 315-2797

: (714) 315-2797 Irvine-Lake Forest : (949) 458-3672

Contact: For more information on Navis Pack & Ship's services in Anaheim, California, visit their website at: https://www.gonavis.com/location/home/anaheim/ca1027-anaheim.

Media Contact

Zahid Riar, Navis Pack & Ship of Anaheim, 1 (714) 315-2797, [email protected], https://www.gonavis.com/location/home/anaheim/ca1027-anaheim

SOURCE Navis Pack & Ship of Anaheim