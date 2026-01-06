Naviva®, A Four Seasons Resort Announces Return of Concert Series for 2026

"This is music in its purest form, stripped and grounded in connection. That is the soul of Naviva, and we are honored to continue the series in 2026." Post this

One of Four Seasons' smallest resorts worldwide, with just 15 luxury ocean-view bungalows designed to foster connection to nature, to self, and to one another, Naviva continues to transform what live performance can be. The enthusiastic reception from the series' debut year affirmed what artists and guests discovered together: that stripping away the conventions of traditional venues reveals an extraordinary communion between performer and listener, the kind of connection that exists nowhere else.

Naviva Unplugged performances unfold in the resort's most magical settings — around a crackling bonfire at La Solana Beach, within Copal's cozy living room, or beside the moonlit waters of Selva Pool. At Naviva, musical notes intertwine with ocean breezes and the rhythms of the wild, weaving a sensory tapestry where music, nature, and human connection flourish in their most elemental form.

The 2026 Naviva Unplugged series welcomes an inspired mix of new voices and returning favorites:

Jake Owen | January 24: Chart-topping country artist and seasoned storyteller known for sun-soaked anthems like "Barefoot Blue Jean Night." Now embracing a more reflective, honky-tonk sound, Owen delivers songs shaped by life's turns, hard-earned wisdom, and the easy warmth of classic country, rooted in nostalgia, sincerity, and timeless storytelling.

Olympia Vitalis | February 21: A vocalist known for her fluid, improvisational style shaped by gospel, jazz, and hip-hop, bringing her genre-defying artistry to Naviva's intimate setting.

Joy Oladokun | March 21: Singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun, celebrated for her poignant lyrics and soulful melodies, brings her compelling fusion of folk, R&B, rock, and pop to Naviva. Her thoughtful explorations of identity, love, and social consciousness promise a profound and moving musical experience.

Julius Rodriguez | April 4: Acclaimed multi-instrumentalist and composer Julius Rodriguez, a rising force in the neo-jazz movement, brings his electrifying artistry to Naviva. Known for his soulful touch and dynamic command of piano, Rodriguez weaves traditional jazz foundations with modern influences of funk, soul, and alternative sounds.

Brett Young | May 16: DIAMOND-certified, California-born country-pop singer-songwriter Brett Young brings his signature blend of modern country and contemporary pop to Naviva's breathtaking natural landscape.

Brady Turner | June 6: Knoxville-based singer-songwriter Brady Turner, blending pop, soul, and R&B, brings his emotive vocals and heartfelt songwriting to Naviva's enchanting coastal setting.

Lee Brice | July 11: Multi-platinum country music star and GRAMMY-nominated artist Lee Brice, acclaimed for his soul-stirring ballads and chart-topping hits, returns after his 2025 Unplugged debut, drawn back by the magic of performing in Naviva's breathtaking natural beauty.

Gaby Moreno | September 12: GRAMMY-winning and Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter Gaby Moreno brings her luminous, soul-infused sound to Naviva's Unplugged stage. Seamlessly moving between English and Spanish, Moreno blends folk, blues, jazz, and Latin rhythms with heartfelt storytelling and undeniable warmth.

Each Naviva Unplugged performance is paired with the resort's signature no-menu culinary concept. Chef Sofía Mojica crafts inspired dishes celebrating each artist's heritage, culinary preferences, and personal favorites, creating multisensory journeys where music and food unfold together.

