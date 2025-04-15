Naviva®, A Four Seasons Resort Introduces Naviva® Unplugged, An Intimate Concert Series

"Music has been part of Naviva® from day one—we're constantly surrounded by nature's soundtrack and the spontaneous melodies from our guests and visiting artists," says Eduardo Sampere, Resort Manager, Naviva®, A Four Seasons Resort. Post this

This spring marks the beginning of the Naviva® Unplugged performance series, featuring renowned musicians across diverse genres in the resort's private venues—intimate spaces where the distinctions between artist, audience, and nature beautifully fade. For each Naviva® Unplugged concert, a percentage of proceeds will be donated to the performing artist's charity organization of choice.

Shooter Jennings | May 10 : Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and producer Shooter Jennings, son of country music legends Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter , brings his distinctive blend of outlaw country, rock, and alternative sounds to Naviva®'s enchanting coastal setting.

: Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and producer Shooter Jennings, son of country music legends and , brings his distinctive blend of outlaw country, rock, and alternative sounds to Naviva®'s enchanting coastal setting. Marc Scibilia | May 24 : Acclaimed singer-songwriter Marc Scibilia , known for his emotive vocals and poignant lyrics, will perform his soulful blend of pop, rock, and folk music against the backdrop of Naviva®'s La Solana beach and bonfire.

| : Acclaimed singer-songwriter , known for his emotive vocals and poignant lyrics, will perform his soulful blend of pop, rock, and folk music against the backdrop of Naviva®'s La beach and bonfire. Lee Brice | June 8 : Multi-platinum country music star and GRAMMY-nominated artist Lee Brice , acclaimed for his soul-stirring ballads and chart-topping hits, complemented by Naviva®'s breathtaking natural landscape.

| : Multi-platinum country music star and GRAMMY-nominated artist , acclaimed for his soul-stirring ballads and chart-topping hits, complemented by Naviva®'s breathtaking natural landscape. Jessica Betts | June 14 : Frequent guest and avid Naviva® fan, singer-songwriter Jessica Betts will be joined by her wife, Emmy Award-winning actress Niecy Nash , for a special performance. The couple, who have celebrated New Year's Eve at Naviva® since its opening, will bring their magnetic energy to this exclusive musical experience.

| : Frequent guest and avid Naviva® fan, singer-songwriter will be joined by her wife, Emmy Award-winning actress , for a special performance. The couple, who have celebrated New Year's Eve at Naviva® since its opening, will bring their magnetic energy to this exclusive musical experience. Louis B. Middleton | July 12 : A modern-day pianist, singer-songwriter, and entertainer, Louis B. Middleton brings his powerful voice and charismatic stage presence to the living room of Copal. Known for his unique fusion of influences, Middleton's emotionally charged performances create an intimate connection with audiences.

| : A modern-day pianist, singer-songwriter, and entertainer, brings his powerful voice and charismatic stage presence to the living room of Copal. Known for his unique fusion of influences, Middleton's emotionally charged performances create an intimate connection with audiences. Special Guest | December 11 : A surprise performance by one of country music's brightest stars. This exclusive appearance promises an unforgettable evening of authentic music in Naviva®'s secluded beauty.

: A surprise performance by one of country music's brightest stars. This exclusive appearance promises an unforgettable evening of authentic music in Naviva®'s secluded beauty. Joy Oladokun | December 17 : Singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun , celebrated for her poignant lyrics and soulful melodies, will bring her compelling fusion of folk, R&B, rock, and pop to Naviva®. Her thoughtful explorations of identity, love, and social consciousness will create a profound and moving musical performance.

This initial wave of artists marks just the beginning of Naviva®'s musical journey, with additional performers to be announced for summer dates and throughout the remainder of 2025. Future artist announcements will continue to explore diverse genres and styles that complement Naviva®'s ethos of harmony with nature and nurturing the creative spirit.

"Music has been part of Naviva® from day one—we're constantly surrounded by nature's soundtrack and the spontaneous melodies from our guests and visiting artists," says Eduardo Sampere, Resort Manager, Naviva®, A Four Seasons Resort. "Naviva® Unplugged is a natural extension of what's already happening here. Many of the celebrated musicians who stay with us express how inspiring our setting is, reminding them of their early days performing in intimate venues. These sessions give our guests the rare chance to experience world-class talent in a setting that takes the artists back to their roots—unfiltered, personal connections with their audience."

Each Naviva® Unplugged series will enhance headline performances through the culinary freedom of the resort's signature no-menu concept. Chef Sofía Mojica will craft inspired dishes that celebrate each artist's heritage, culinary preferences, and personal loves. On performance days, guests will embark on multisensory journeys where music and food intertwine, as flavors echo the artist's cultural roots and creative influences.

Aligned with Naviva®'s all-encompassing approach, Naviva® Unplugged seamlessly integrates into the resort's highly individualized experience. Each stay at Naviva® embraces guests in luxury and comfort with no transactions required—from chef-crafted culinary journeys at Copal Kitchen and in-bungalow dining featuring locally sourced ingredients to premium wines and spirits, including rare raicillas crafted exclusively for the resort. Every guest enjoys a complimentary 90-minute transformative spa journey in one of two private spa pods, while daily unscripted experiences—ranging from guided temazcal ceremonies and breathwork to nature hikes and agave spirits tastings—invite personal and cultural exploration.

Naviva® Unplugged naturally extends the resort's immersive philosophy, becoming yet another thread in the rich tapestry of experiences that unfold organically during a stay. In this rare setting, guests and artists alike rediscover the profound connections that emerge when we strip away distractions and return to the essentials—nature, creativity, and shared human experience.

For reservations or more information on Naviva®, A Four Seasons Resort, or their upcoming concert sessions, please call +52 329 291 6100 or visit www.fourseasons.com/naviva.

About Naviva®, A Four Seasons Resort, Punta Mita, Mexico

Naviva® – the brand's first adult-only tented resort in the Americas and the smallest

Four Seasons resort in the world – opened December 1, 2022, with 15 ocean-view bungalows nestled amid 48 forested acres on a private peninsula overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Each luxury bungalow features a glass-enclosed bedroom and living space that opens to an expansive deck with a private plunge pool and outdoor shower. Every day at Naviva® is an unscripted adventure, where guests might embark on a temazcal ceremony in the "house of heat" or a free diving breathwork exercise along the coast. The resort offers a series of intimate spaces including two spa pods tucked away in the lush forest, an outdoor gym, a serene jungle oasis at the Selva Pool and a private 575-foot expanse of pristine Pacific beachfront. For more information, visit www.fourseasons.com/naviva.

