Naviva®, A Four Seasons Resort Invites the World to Slow Down with its Debut Installation at Design Miami, "Immersion: Return to Stillness"

"At Design Miami, we're offering the global design community a rare opportunity to experience how biophilic principles and sustainable design can radically reshape our understanding of luxury." Post this

Stillness Returned: The Immersive Naviva Experience

At the intersection of art and hospitality, Naviva's Design Miami installation offers a radical proposition in today's spectacle-filled modern landscape: a return to stillness. Built from sustainable bamboo and canvas materials, the pavilion mirrors Naviva's arrival portal, Capullo Landing. Visitors enter a four-minute immersive loop surrounded by dual-screen cinematic visuals of Naviva's forests and coastline, stereo sound design echoing wind and wildlife, and the resort's signature organic scent from Aromaria that evokes memory and belonging.

More than an exhibition, "Immersion: Return to Stillness" creates a window into Naviva, where no two guest journeys are the same and every experience is designed to create contemplative moments that frame nature as art. In a time of overstimulation, the pavilion offers quiet restoration, responding to a growing global desire for reconnection found through slowness, presence, and sense of place.

A New Dialogue for the Design Community

The design philosophy of "Immersion: Return to Stillness" is built on three foundational pillars: biophilic intelligence, allowing nature to shape design rather than simply serve as backdrop; sensory precision, thoughtfully layered experiences that calm the nervous system and ground visitors in the present; and emotional architecture, creating understated spaces that foster deep connection and authentic feeling.

Research confirms that even brief exposure to nature reduces blood pressure, regulates cortisol levels, and elevates mood. This installation channels those neurological benefits through art and architecture, creating an experience that's both aesthetically pleasing and neurologically soothing. Beyond mere display, "Immersion: Return to Stillness" challenges luxury leaders, architects, and designers to rethink how space, nature, and human connection can create environments that nurture and restore. In a luxury market often defined by excess, this exhibit champions simplicity, authenticity, and sustainability as the new markers of refinement.

Built in collaboration with local Mexican artisans using traditional bamboo construction techniques, the pavilion celebrates Mexico's natural beauty and creative heritage. Following its journey through Paris and Miami, the installation will return to Naviva's 48-acre coastal sanctuary — not as a static work of art, but as a living part of the guest experience, welcoming travelers into the same multisensory stillness at the heart of the resort.

A Living Laboratory: Naviva Redefines Luxury Hospitality

An exclusive and high-touch Four Seasons resort, Naviva redefines luxury hospitality at an ultra-personal scale. With just 15 luxury bungalows perched along the coastal forest of Punta Mita, the resort's intimate size and deep intention offer a sense of complete retreat. Traditional barriers of service hierarchy have been removed–eliminating desks, uniforms, and formalities in favor of meaningful human connection. Every guest journey is personalized and unscripted, creating space for genuine restoration and discovery amid the sweeping natural beauty of Mexico.

For the design community, "Immersion: Return to Stillness" serves as both artistic statement and case study of Naviva's biophilic philosophy in action. Where design serves human wellbeing rather than spectacle, Naviva demonstrates how a thoughtful, human-centered approach can deliver both business success and meaningful impact. From its garden setting at Design Miami.Paris to center stage in Miami Beach, the installation offers visitors a moment to pause and connect, piquing their curiosity about what is next in luxury – the slower, smaller, and more soulful.

For more information on Naviva®, A Four Seasons Resort, call +52 329 291 6100 or visit www.fourseasons.com/naviva.

About Naviva®, A Four Seasons Resort, Punta Mita, Mexico

Naviva®, A Four Seasons Resort—the brand's first adult-only tented resort in the Americas—opened December 1, 2022, with 15 ocean-view bungalows nestled amid 48 forested acres on a private peninsula overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Each luxury bungalow features a glass-enclosed bedroom and living space that opens to an expansive deck with a private plunge pool and outdoor shower. Every day at Naviva® is an unscripted adventure, where guests might embark on a temazcal ceremony in the "house of heat" or a free diving breathwork exercise along the coast. The resort offers a series of intimate spaces including two spa pods tucked away in the lush forest, an outdoor gym, a serene jungle oasis at the Selva Pool and a private 575-foot expanse of pristine Pacific beachfront. For more information, visit www.fourseasons.com/naviva.

Connect with Naviva®, A Four Seasons Resort:

Instagram: instagram.com/Naviva

X: x.com/NavivaPuntaMita

Facebook: facebook.com/NavivaPuntaMita

Media Contact

Haley Grenning, The Point PR, 1 9253232116, [email protected]

SOURCE Naviva®