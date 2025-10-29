Navonlogic Consultants Expands Project Management and Commissioning Support Services to Help Chemical and Process Manufacturers Succeed in the U.S.

Navonlogic Consultants, a U.S.-based engineering and project management firm founded in 2022, announces expanded consulting services to support international chemical and industrial companies establishing or upgrading facilities across North America.
ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Navonlogic Consultants, a project management and engineering consulting firm, announced the expansion of its commissioning and construction support services to help international and domestic manufacturers establish efficient and compliant operations in the United States.
Founded in 2022, Navonlogic provides expertise in automation, electrical, and instrumentation systems, helping clients navigate the complex stages of capital projects and during facility construction, commissioning, and operational readiness. The firm's leadership team brings over 25 years of experience in the chemical and oil industries, offering tailored solutions that ensure safety, reliability, and project success.
"Global manufacturers entering the U.S. market face major challenges — from engineering integration to regulatory compliance," said a Navonlogic spokesperson. "Our mission is to make that process seamless, helping our clients deliver projects on time, on budget, and ready for operation."
Navonlogic's service portfolio includes:
- Project and Construction Management
- Commissioning and Startup Support
- Automation and Control System Upgrades
- Engineering and Technical Advisory
With a deep understanding of North American standards and site selection factors such as utilities, energy infrastructure, and workforce readiness, Navonlogic supports clients from early project planning through final handover.
