Navonlogic Consultants Expands Project Management and Commissioning Support Services to Help Chemical and Process Manufacturers Succeed in the U.S.

"Global manufacturers entering the U.S. market face major challenges — from engineering integration to regulatory compliance," said a Navonlogic spokesperson. "Our mission is to make that process seamless, helping our clients deliver projects on time, on budget, and ready for operation."

Navonlogic's service portfolio includes:

Project and Construction Management

Commissioning and Startup Support

Automation and Control System Upgrades

Engineering and Technical Advisory

With a deep understanding of North American standards and site selection factors such as utilities, energy infrastructure, and workforce readiness, Navonlogic supports clients from early project planning through final handover.

