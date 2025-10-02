Navwise Launches, Rebranding SlainTech After Powering 10,000 SMB Benefits Decisions

Navwise, rebranding from SlainTech, officially launches after powering 10,000+ SMB benefits decisions, expanding into a full decision-intelligence platform for HR platforms, brokers, and carriers.

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Navwise today announced its official launch and rebrand from SlainTech, developed in partnership with Zoë Foundry and Presidio Labs. The new identity marks the company's expansion beyond new business and renewal automation into building decision-intelligence infrastructure for SMB health benefits.

Navwise has already powered renewal and placement decisions for more than 10,000 employer groups. By combining block-level automation with funding-model insights across PEO, level-funded, ACA, and ICHRA, Navwise equips HR platforms, brokers, and carriers with actionable intelligence to strengthen retention, accelerate growth, and improve placement confidence.

To drive the next chapter, Jason Langhoff has stepped in as CEO & Co-Founder, bringing over 15 years of leadership experience across HR technology and insurance. He shaped the company's direction through Presidio Labs, his strategy and incubation platform, and is a repeat founder in HR and benefits technology with prior leadership roles at TriNet, Justworks, and Oyster. Langhoff now leads Navwise alongside Co-Founder & Chief Evangelist Garrett Viggers.

"SlainTech proved block-level automation could transform renewal strategy," said Garrett Viggers, Chief Evangelist at Navwise. "Rebranding as Navwise signals our evolution into a broader benefits intelligence platform – one designed to help brokers, carriers, and PEOs thrive in a changing market."

"Navwise is building the decision layer for SMB health benefits," said Jason Langhoff, CEO of Navwise. "By combining automation with funding-model intelligence, we're helping HR technology providers, trusted advisors, and insurers compete and grow in an environment where benefits decisions are more complex than ever."

"Navwise reflects exactly the kind of company Zoë Foundry was built to launch," said Jason T. Andrew, Chief Investment Officer of Zoë Foundry. "Jason Langhoff is a seasoned leader with deep domain expertise, and with him stepping in as CEO, the company is well positioned to deliver critical infrastructure for the SMB benefits ecosystem. We are proud to have co-founded, funded, and backed its next stage of growth."

About Navwise

Navwise (formerly SlainTech) delivers decision intelligence for SMB health benefits by combining block-level automation with insights across PEO, level-funded, ACA, and ICHRA models. Its platform helps HR and payroll technology providers, brokers, and carriers strengthen renewals, drive new business growth, and make more confident placement decisions. Learn more at www.navwise.com.

About Zoë Foundry

Zoë Foundry is a venture studio dedicated to building and backing AI-native SaaS companies in the employee benefits ecosystem. With a network of industry leaders, investors, and distribution partners, Zoë Foundry helps its portfolio companies scale faster and smarter. Learn more at www.zoefoundry.com.

