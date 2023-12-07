Navy Federal Credit Union Partners With Alacriti

"By gaining access to TCH's RTP network through our payments hub, Navy Federal is able to offer a top-notch member experience and drive operational savings." Post this

"We are thrilled that Navy Federal Credit Union has joined the RTP Network. Alacriti has been a provider of connectivity to the RTP network from the beginning and will be able to support Navy Federal as it offers innovative real-time payments products to its over 13 million members,'' said Keith Gray, Vice President, The Clearing House.

"We are honored to partner with Navy Federal and help them deliver innovative, instant money movement experiences to their members. By gaining access to TCH's RTP network through our payments hub, Navy Federal is able to offer a top-notch member experience and drive operational savings," said Manish Gurukula, Alacriti's CEO.

About Alacriti

Alacriti is a leading financial technology company with a comprehensive money movement and payments services platform dedicated to helping clients accelerate their digital transformation. Built on a flexible, cloud-native framework, Alacriti's array of solutions allows clients to deliver the money movement experiences and payments innovation that today's users demand while seamlessly integrating with their internal infrastructures.

Media Contact

Kristen Jason, Alacriti, 1 908-791-2916, [email protected], https://www.alacriti.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Alacriti