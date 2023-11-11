Navy Football Fans Will Be Treated to a Veterans Day Patriotic Skydive

Professional Parachute Demonstration Team, Team Fastrax™, will perform their amazing American Flag skydive performance as part of the opening ceremony for this weekend's Navy Midshipmen football game. The Midshipmen represent the United States Naval Academy in the NCAA American Athletic Conference Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision.

BALTIMORE, Nov. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saturday, November 11th, 2023, the Navy Midshipmen and UAB Blazers will face off for the first time at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The game starts at 3:30 pm, and as part of the opening ceremony, Team Fastrax™ will gracefully jump in with their majestic 1,800 sq. ft. American Flag.

John Hart, owner of Start Skydiving and Founder of Team Fastrax™, said, "We are honored to be performing our patriotic American Flag skydive on such a special day. Many of our team members served in the United States Military, so we particularly enjoy any performance that honors our Nation's Veterans."

According to the Navy Midshipmen Football website, UAB enters Saturday's game coming off a 45-42 upset of Florida Atlantic. The Blazers have wins over North Carolina A&T (35-6), USF (56-35) and FAU. Their losses have come against Georgia Southern (49-35), Louisiana (41-21), Georgia (49-21), Tulane (35-23) and Memphis (45-21). UAB is led by its sensational redshirt junior quarterback Jacob Zeno, who is a transfer from Baylor. Zeno has completed 218 of his 289 passes for 2,389 yards and 17 touchdowns against just 7 picks. His completion percentage (.754) ranks 4th in the country, while his 27.3 completions per game stands 3rd best. Additionally, he is 19th in passing efficiency (159.4) and 10th in passing yards per game (298.6). He is responsible for 15.8 points per game, which is 22nd in the country, and is 8th in total offense per game (316.8). He threw for a school-record 484 yards in UAB's upset of FAU. As a team, UAB is 5th in the nation in completion percentage (.727) and 12th in passing offense (303.3 yds/gm).

For more information on the game or for tickets, visit the Navy Midshipmen website.

Team Fastrax™ dedicates every performance to a fallen hero. They may be gone, but they are never forgotten. This performance by Team Fastrax™ is dedicated to Army Spc. Marlon P. Jackson, who died November 11th, 2003, serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom. For more information on Army Spc. Marlon P. Jackson, visit the Military Times website.

To schedule a Team Fastrax™ performance at your next event, go to the Team Fastrax™ website.

ABOUT TEAM FASTRAX™

Team Fastrax™, sponsored by SELECTiON.COM®, is the most ambitious professional skydiving team in the world. The team has a roster of more than twenty-nine active members, with a collective of more than 300,000 skydives. Team Fastrax™ has performed exhibition skydives all over the world for audiences large and small as a patriotic display or as a product promotion.

ABOUT SELECTiON.COM®

SELECTiON.COM® is a nationwide provider of criminal and pre-employment background screenings, also referred to as a Consumer Reporting Agency. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, SELECTiON.COM® is a veteran-owned company that has been in business since 1991 and offers more than 35 background and data collection services.

Media Contact

Matt Harvey, Team Fastrax, 740-971-8278, [email protected], https://teamfastrax.com

