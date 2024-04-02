Navy SEAL Foundation Announces New Official Partner TRX

"Our company has deep roots in the military, and we are committed to giving back to those who have sacrificed so much for our country. We look forward to working with the Navy SEAL Foundation to make a meaningful impact on the lives of NSW service members and their families." - Jack Daly, CEO, TRX Post this

The Navy SEAL Foundation provides a comprehensive set of programs designed to improve health and welfare, build and enhance resiliency, empower and educate families, and provide critical support during times of illness, injury, or loss.

"We are grateful for TRX's generous support and commitment to the NSW community," said Robin King, CEO of the Navy SEAL Foundation. "Jack and Metka Daly have been long-time supporters of the Navy SEAL Foundation and with TRX's place in the community it highlights the utmost dedication and distinction of the brand for both active and veteran service members."

TRX has a long history of supporting military personnel and first responders. The company's products are used by all branches of the U.S. military and are widely recognized for their portability, versatility, and effectiveness in training and maintaining operational readiness.

About the Navy SEAL Foundation:

The Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) provides critical support for the warriors, veterans, and families of Naval Special Warfare (NSW) through a comprehensive set of over thirty programs under five Pillars of Support: Strength, Resilience, Health, Education, and Community.

NSF is a high-performing organization committed to excellence. Charity Navigator has awarded it a 4-star rating since 2009 and a perfect score of "100" since 2014 for financial health, accountability, and transparency. The Foundation ranks above 99.9% of over 200,000 charities nationwide, with ninety-four cents of every dollar donated directly funding its programs or being retained for future mission use.

NSF is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit charitable organization with TAX ID 31-1728910. It is not a part of the Department of Defense or its components and has no official affiliation with any federal entities. To learn more, visit http://www.navysealfoundation.org.

About TRX

Founded in 2004, TRX® was built on the revolutionary idea that fitness can be achieved with one radically simple design—Suspension Training®, the iconic black and yellow straps found in gyms across the globe that power your training with bodyweight-based movements and exercises. Today, TRX is the leader in functional training solutions for both consumers and professionals, offering a complete line of highly effective, versatile, and portable fitness equipment for unparalleled full body workouts that can be performed at home, at the gym, or on the road. With the recent launch of TRX Training Club®, the company is now omnichannel and offers digital content, ranging from daily live classes to on-demand workouts, all led by world-class trainers. A top-tier professional education destination, TRX has certified over 300,000 trainers and is trusted by pro athletes, pro trainers, and physical therapists, with a loyal community of millions of fitness enthusiasts across the world. With offices in Florida, the U.K. and Japan, as well as sales in more than 30 countries, TRX has truly become a worldwide fitness phenomenon. For more details, go to http://www.trxtraining.com.

