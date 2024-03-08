Navy SEAL Foundation Raises Nearly $6,000,000, Salutes Award Honorees at Annual NYC Benefit Dinner

"The sacrifices made by the Navy SEAL community to protect our freedoms are immeasurable," said Doug Petno, Co-CEO of Global Banking. "JPMorgan Chase is extremely humbled to accept the Patriot Award, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting the entire military community." Post this

NSF honored JPMorgan Chase with its esteemed Patriot Award, presented to an individual or organization that has significantly contributed to the nation while demonstrating and upholding the values epitomized by the Navy SEAL community. JPMorgan Chase's commitment to veteran transition and the military community is shown through its Military & Veterans Affairs initiative, which provides opportunities for military members, veterans, and their families to thrive in their post-service lives. Since 2011, the firm has hired more than 18,000 veterans, facilitated more than 900,000 veteran and military spouse hires through the Veteran Jobs Mission, awarded more than 1,080 mortgage-free homes to military families through nonprofit partners as part of the firm's Military Home Awards Program, and more.

"The sacrifices made by the Navy SEAL community to protect our freedoms are immeasurable," said Doug Petno, Co-CEO of Global Banking and executive sponsor of the firm's VETS employee Business Resource Group. "JPMorgan Chase is extremely humbled to accept the Patriot Award, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting the entire military community."

Academy Award-winning filmmakers Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi received the Fire In The Gut Award, which honors an individual or organization demonstrating superior dedication, leadership, and perseverance in rising to the top of their profession. The pair co-directed "The Rescue," which told the story of Royal Thai Navy SEALs and U.S. Air Force Special Tactics' heroic efforts to rescue 12 youth soccer players and their coach from a flooded cave in Northern Thailand in 2018.

"Elizabeth and I are proud to have showcased the incredible physical and mental strength of these elite warriors who execute the highest-risk operations in the world," Chin said. "We've been fortunate enough to see the critical and challenging work of Navy SEALs first-hand, and we understand how essential the Foundation's services are to ensuring they can continue serving at the highest level."

The event also featured remarks from special guest Vice Admiral Colin Kilrain, USN (Ret.), SEAL, and Rod Fox, executive chairman of Howden Tiger, who served as dinner chairman.

"The impact that our Navy SEALs have on our nation's safety cannot be understated, which is why it is vital to continue showing up for them with best-in-class services that allow them to continue their selfless commitment," said Vice Admiral Kilrain, who serves on the NSF Board of Advisors. "We're thankful for tonight's award recipients, who have made large contributions to the NSW community and understand the dedication, sacrifices, and resilience they demonstrate daily."

This year's dinner Chair was Rod Fox, Executive Chairman of Howden Tiger. Astra Capital CEO Mark Johnson and JPMorgan Chase Managing Director Brian Robinson led the 80-member Benefit Host Committee.

The Navy SEAL Foundation provides more than thirty essential programs supporting the NSW community and those transitioning to careers in the civilian sector. That includes the Warrior Fitness Program, which helps SEALs and SWCCs recover and rebuild from the heavy toll sustained combat takes, from physical injury and wounds to PTSD and traumatic brain injury. NSF expanded the program in November with the opening of its state-of-the-art Warrior Fitness Program West Coast Facility in San Diego.

About the Navy SEAL Foundation:

The Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) provides critical support for the warriors, veterans, and families of Naval Special Warfare (NSW) through a comprehensive set of over thirty programs under five Pillars of Support: Strength, Resilience, Health, Education, and Community.

NSF is a high-performing organization committed to excellence. Charity Navigator has awarded it a 4-star rating since 2009 and a perfect score of "100" since 2014 for financial health, accountability, and transparency. The Foundation ranks above 99.9% of over 200,000 charities nationwide, with ninety-four cents of every dollar donated directly funding its programs or being retained for future mission use.

NSF is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit charitable organization with TAX ID 31-1728910. It is not a part of the Department of Defense or its components and has no official affiliation with any federal entities. To learn more, visit http://www.navysealfoundation.org.

Media Contact

Sara Berry, Navy SEAL Foundation, 757-744-5326, [email protected], www.navysealfoundation.org

Andrea Peicott, Elevate Media, 978-270-7934, [email protected], www.navysealfoundation.org

Twitter

SOURCE Navy SEAL Foundation