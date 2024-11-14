Navy SEAL Foundation to Receive Bezos Courage and Civility Award from Admiral William McRaven

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Granted $50 Million to Admiral McRaven through the 2024 Bezos Courage and Civility Award

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Admiral William H. McRaven, USN (Ret), SEAL, awarded the Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) a generous grant of $500,000 through the Bezos Courage and Civility Award. Adm. McRaven received $50 million from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in order to empower him to help causes like this one.

The $500,000 grant is designated to support mental health services for veterans, active duty Navy SEALs, Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen (SWCC), and their families. The focus on mental health underscores the NSF's commitment to providing comprehensive support for the brave individuals who serve in some of the most demanding roles within the U.S. military and their families, ensuring they receive the care they need during and after their service.

Robin King, CEO of the Navy SEAL Foundation, expressed gratitude for the donation, stating, "This generous contribution will help us continue our mission of providing critical support to our community. Mental health is a significant concern for both our active duty personnel and veterans, and this grant will allow us to expand our programs and reach more individuals who need our assistance."

Admiral McRaven wrote in his July 4th letter to the NSF about the grant, "Part of the reason I was chosen for the grant was my work with veteran's mental health issues. I reviewed several potential candidates for the gift, and owing to the remarkable work being done by the Navy SEAL Foundation, I am pleased to donate $500K."

This award follows the ongoing efforts of the NSF to ensure that Navy SEALs, SWCC, and their families receive a wide range of support, including mental health care, family services, and educational programs. The NSF is dedicated to the wellness and resilience of these individuals, who serve the nation with extraordinary courage and sacrifice.

The Chicago Community Foundation, led by President and CEO Andrea Sáenz, praised the work of the NSF in the official grant letter: "Congratulations on receiving this grant. We wish you continued success with your organization's important work."

About the Navy SEAL Foundation:

The Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) provides critical support for the warriors, veterans, and families of Naval Special Warfare (NSW) through a comprehensive set of over thirty programs under five Pillars of Support: Strength, Resilience, Health, Education, and Community.

The NSF is a high-performing organization committed to excellence. Charity Navigator has awarded it a 4-star rating yearly since 2009 for financial health, accountability, and transparency. The Foundation ranks above 99.9% of over 200,000 charities nationwide, with ninety-four cents of every dollar donated directly funding its programs or being retained for future mission use.

The NSF is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit charitable organization with TAX ID 31-1728910. It is not a part of the Department of Defense or its components and has no official affiliation with any federal entities. To learn more, visit http://www.navysealfoundation.org.

