Navy SEAL Launches Tactical Approach to Navigating VA Disability Claims

"Far too many veterans are eligible for life-changing benefits but face unnecessary hurdles in accessing them," said Rivera. "Vetavize is about eliminating confusion, increasing confidence, and streamlining the claims process."

While the VA has long struggled to modernize its claims processing systems, Rivera has already helped more than 7,000 veterans navigate the process with proven results. That expertise now drives Vetavize's AI-powered 10-step workflow and the HERO Report® (Health Evaluation, Review and Optimization) a standardized, evidence-based claim package that reduces the burden on VA staff, accelerates decision-making, and gives veterans faster access to the benefits they've earned.

"As an accredited claims agent, I have worked on literally thousands of VA disability claims," said Stewart Simons, VA Accredited Claims Agent #57661. "I can confidently validate that the Vetavize program significantly enhances the veteran experience within the VA system. I have not seen any other technology on the market that so thoroughly educates and empowers veterans."

Simons added, "Vetavize's HERO Report plays a crucial role in clarifying any ambiguities within a veteran's disability claim. By ensuring the claim is fully developed and supported by robust, evidence-based documentation, it aligns with the VA's specific requirements."

Vetavize is committed to providing every veteran with access to its full suite of automation tools at no personal cost. This is made possible through a growing network of sponsors, including nonprofits, corporations, municipalities, and private donors. In situations where veteran demand outpaces the current supply of sponsored licenses, veterans may join a waitlist or purchase a license for immediate access.

Active duty service members, veterans, and those interested in sponsoring access to Vetavize can visit www.vetavize.com to get started. Additional Vetavize products are scheduled to launch later this year, expanding the platform's capabilities to help veterans and their families secure a lifetime of benefits beyond disability compensation alone.

About Vetavize

Founded by Navy SEAL Anthony Rivera in 2023, Vetavize Inc. is a technology company dedicated to improving how military veterans access their earned benefits. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Vetavize leverages proprietary automation and AI to simplify the VA disability claims process, reducing delays and ensuring accuracy. By providing step-by-step guidance and personalized support, Vetavize removes barriers that have traditionally made securing benefits a frustrating experience. With a mission to make veteran support more efficient, accessible, and reliable, Vetavize is transforming an outdated system to better serve those who have served.

Learn more at www.Vetavize.com or contact [email protected].

Kyle Taylor, Vetavize Inc., 1 800-467-1180 106, [email protected], www.vetavize.com

