Navy SEAL Turned Wall Street Banker Jake Logan is Back In Brand New Novel

Author Marlene Morgan has brought back her Jake Logan character for a brand-new adventure. Mired in grief over the recent murder of his girlfriend at the hands of Jessica, his psychotic ex-lover, former Navy SEAL Jake Logan is suddenly called into action in "Revenge I Will Have." Tweet this

"Good and evil can take many forms and be difficult to discern;" said Morgan, "in this case: the pretty woman who, on the surface is attractive, is a psychopath. You 'judge a book by its cover' at your own risk."

This is the second book in the Jake Logan series. Morgan, who bases her characters after people she's met in real life, hopes to continue the series with even more adventure, suspense and romance. She has already begun work on the third novel.

"Revenge I Will Have: Jake Logan #2"

By Marlene Morgan

ISBN: 9781665742900 (softcover); 9781665742917 (hardcover); 9781665742924 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazo n and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Marlene Morgan is an author, a barrister-at-law, and a New York attorney. She also holds a master's degree in taxation and administrative law from Kings College London. She lives with her husband in New York. To learn more, please visit Marlenemorgan.com.

Media Contact

Ziggy Goldfarb, LAVIDGE, 4803067065, [email protected]

