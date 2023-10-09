Navy SEAL Turned Wall Street Banker Jake Logan is Back In Brand New Novel

Logan is reactivated as a SEAL to stop a terrorist in newest adventure
NEW YORK , Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Marlene Morgan has brought back her Jake Logan character for a brand-new adventure. Mired in grief over the recent murder of his girlfriend at the hands of Jessica, his psychotic ex-lover, former Navy SEAL Jake Logan is suddenly called into action in "Revenge I Will Have."
While Jake's primary target is an internationally known terrorist financier, the mission soon becomes personal, when he learns that Jessica is wrapped up in the plot. Morgan's readers travel with Jake to various locations in Europe and the United States, as they attempt to capture their enemy, but the wily terrorist manages to elude them at every turn. When he learns about a bold terrorist strike on American soil, Jake needs to transform his troubled relationship with Jessica from a liability into an asset in order to save thousands of innocent lives.
"Good and evil can take many forms and be difficult to discern;" said Morgan, "in this case: the pretty woman who, on the surface is attractive, is a psychopath. You 'judge a book by its cover' at your own risk."
This is the second book in the Jake Logan series. Morgan, who bases her characters after people she's met in real life, hopes to continue the series with even more adventure, suspense and romance. She has already begun work on the third novel.
"Revenge I Will Have: Jake Logan #2"
By Marlene Morgan
ISBN: 9781665742900 (softcover); 9781665742917 (hardcover); 9781665742924 (electronic)
Available at Archway Publishing, Amazo n and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Marlene Morgan is an author, a barrister-at-law, and a New York attorney. She also holds a master's degree in taxation and administrative law from Kings College London. She lives with her husband in New York. To learn more, please visit Marlenemorgan.com.
