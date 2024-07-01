Navy Veteran Publishes Memorial Book After Visiting American WWI and WWII Cemeteries

Over the course of eight trips spanning six years, Mr. Sherman visited and photographed all of the American overseas WWI and WWII cemeteries: from Normandy to Tunis, from Italy to Luxembourg, and from the Philippines to Belgium. Post this

Mr. Sherman worked with top industry consultants and designers, including Mary Virginia Swanson (Tucson, AZ) and Ashton & Partners (San Anselmo, CA) to produce this extraordinary book. The Foreword was written by Vice Admiral Doug Crowder USN (ret), former Commander US 7th Fleet (Asian theatre).

The book was recently released and Mr. Sherman has already done several public presentations on the memorial project. He spoke at the 2024 Health Facility Institute's (HFI) Symposium in April which focuses on educating health facility project professionals. Commenting on the presentation, the HFI Board said, "(We) were delighted to have Richard Sherman deliver a powerful and emotional presentation of his memorial book about those who died in WWI and WWII, "Never Home: Remembering the Military Heroes Who Never Returned" at our 2024 Symposium. The attendees' feedback was overwhelmingly positive to the heartfelt presentation to include the photography that tells the stories of our nation's coveted veterans and their experiences."

More information about the project, including a timeline of cemetery visits, photographs, and where to purchase the book or to request speaking engagements can be found at: www.NeverHomeHeroes.com/index. The project's Instagram page is: NeverHomeHeroesPhotoBook

Richard Sherman is a full-time professional photographer and Navy veteran. His nature and nautical artwork appear in more than three dozen VA medical facilities and is widely used in corporate and private sector healthcare and hospitality settings. He published his first book, "Never Home: Remembering the Military Heroes Who Never Returned," in April 2024.

