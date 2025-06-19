NAWBO Columbus Honors Cybervation CEO Purba Majumder for Trailblazing Leadership and Advancing Women in STEM

"Being selected as the NAWBO Visionary Award recipient is a meaningful honor," said Majumder. "It reflects the work of my team at Cybervation and our mission to use technology to create opportunity—especially for women and girls." Post this

About the NAWBO Visionary Award

The NAWBO Visionary Award is the organization's highest honor, presented annually to a woman business owner whose work exemplifies innovation, integrity, and long-term dedication to empowering others. Honorees are selected through a competitive nomination and review process.

"Being selected as the NAWBO Visionary Award recipient is a deeply meaningful honor," said Majumder. "This recognition represents the collective work of my incredible team at Cybervation, our clients, and the mission that continues to drive me—using technology to create opportunity and access, especially for women and young girls."

Advocacy for Women in STEM

Beyond her corporate achievements, Majumder is widely recognized for her work in education and nonprofit leadership. In 2013, she founded CoolTechGirls, a nonprofit that has introduced more and a couple thousand school-age girls to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) careers through workshops, mentorship, and hands-on learning experiences. Her continued advocacy for gender equity in tech has earned her recognition on national platforms, including KNOW Women's "100 Women to KNOW in America."

The 2025 NAWBO honorees were celebrated at the Visionary Gala held on May 9 in Columbus, Ohio.

About Cybervation

Headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, Cybervation is a technology-driven company specializing in enterprise software development, IT consulting, and critical clinical staffing solutions. Its divisions - TrailBlazer Staffing Solutions and the hospitality platform BistroUX—serve a wide range of industries with innovative, scalable, and customer-focused solutions. BistroUX is a cloud-based platform designed to help restaurants, food trucks, and retailers streamline operations and boost profitability. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools including online ordering, digital and plastic gift cards, digital coupons, loyalty programs, digital menus, and waitlists—enhancing customer experience while delivering significant savings. Learn more at www.bistroux.com. Cybervation is recognized for delivering high-impact results through technology, operational excellence, and a deep commitment to client success.

For more information, visit www.cybervationinc.com and www.trailblazerstaffing.com.

About CoolTechGirls

CoolTechGirls is a nonprofit initiative founded by Purba Majumder to inspire and empower school-age girls to pursue careers in STEM. Through hands-on workshops, mentorship, and exposure to female role models, the program has engaged over 2500 young girls, helping them build confidence, skills, and a vision for future success in science and technology. Learn more at www.cooltechgirls.org.

