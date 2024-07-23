Naylor Appoints Jeremy Painkin as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Strategic Growth and Future Planning

"I am honored to be joining Naylor as Chief Revenue Officer," said Jeremy Painkin. "I believe my expertise will be instrumental as Naylor advances its mission of empowering associations to achieve success." Post this

As Naylor embarks on its next phase of growth, Jeremy's strategic vision and leadership skills will be pivotal in shaping future planning and achieving new milestones. He holds a Diversity and Inclusion Certificate from Cornell and co-chairs the Dallas Pavilion executive cohort, highlighting his commitment to fostering inclusive leadership and innovation.

"I am honored to be joining Naylor as Chief Revenue Officer," said Jeremy Painkin. "I believe my expertise will be instrumental as Naylor advances its mission of empowering associations to achieve success. I look forward to leveraging my experience in driving high revenue growth to help our company reach new, uncharted milestones."

Outside of his professional accomplishments, Jeremy is a devoted father of two and actively involved in youth sports, demonstrating his dedication to community engagement.

"We are delighted to welcome Jeremy Painkin to Naylor as our new CRO," said Christine Shaw, CEO & President of Naylor Association Solutions. "Jeremy's extensive experience and proven success in revenue growth and sales leadership will be invaluable as we continue to advance and deliver exceptional value to our partners. We also extend our gratitude to Koller Search Partners for their support in this search."

About Naylor Association Solutions

Naylor Association Solutions is devoted to building stronger associations. As strategic partners to professional and trade associations in the U.S. and Canada, Naylor offers a comprehensive set of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue. Our offerings include member communications, management of live and online meetings and events, online career centers, Association Management Software (AMS) and Member Data Platform (MDP) and full-service association management. Naylor's team supports its clients with unmatched depth and breadth of expertise and an innovative spirit in solving the unique challenges faced by associations. Naylor also delivers valuable insights through its customized client portals that provide real-time feedback and advanced analytics. Founded in 1969, today, Naylor serves more than 1,600 associations across 80+ industries. Our headquarters are in McLean, Va. with additional offices in Alpharetta, Ga.; Gainesville, Fla.; Schaumburg, Ill.; and Winnipeg, Manitoba. For more information, visit https://naylor.com.

About Koller Search Partners

Koller Search Partners is the trusted retained executive search partner for consumer and business-to-business media and enterprise companies looking to building winning leadership teams. Clients include digital media, B2B information/data/research companies, and adtech and martech businesses. KSP specializes in C-level/senior searches in every functional area, and emphasizes speed, diligence, transparency and results. With 25+ years' experience, Koller Search is adept at connecting diverse talent to exceptional career opportunities, and in turn partnering with client companies to identify special individuals who will take their businesses to the next level. CEOs and investors look to Koller Search for top talent and market intelligence, and KSP delivers.

Press Contact:

Kaydee Brown, Senior Director of Corporate Marketing

Naylor Association Solutions

Phone: 800-369-6220, ext. 3489

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Kaydee Brown, Naylor Association Solutions, 1 (800) 369-6220 3489, [email protected], www.naylor.com

SOURCE Naylor Association Solutions