Naylor Association Solutions Announces Survey Opening for 13th Annual Benchmarking Report

"As we embark on the 13th year of our Association Benchmarking Survey and Report, we are thrilled to once again engage with associations to uncover their recent successes and ongoing challenges," said Sarah Sain, CAE, Vice President of Content Services at Naylor. "This vital feedback affords us a comprehensive understanding of the evolving association landscape, equipping us with relevant best practices and insights to drive our community forward."

The responses will be compared against standard industry best practices and will additionally be used to develop a comprehensive webinar for education association professionals and the association community at large. The survey can be accessed here.

The 2023 Association Benchmarking Report is available for download here.

"The Annual Benchmarking Survey and Report is more than just data collection; it's a testament to our collective commitment to excellence and growth," said Christine Shaw, CEO & President of Naylor. "Through sharing insights and experiences, we not only gain a clearer understanding of our current landscape but also pave the way for future success. I encourage all association professionals to participate wholeheartedly, as your contributions will shape the foundation of the community's strategic engagement, planning, and performance."

Naylor Association Solutions empowers associations to achieve success. As strategic partners to professional and trade associations in the U.S. and Canada, Naylor offers a comprehensive set of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue. Naylor's offerings include member communications, management of live and online meetings and events, online career centers, member management software, and full-service association management. Naylor's team supports its partners with unmatched depth and breadth of expertise and an innovative spirit in solving the unique challenges faced by associations. Naylor also delivers valuable insights through its customized client portals that provide real-time feedback and advanced analytics. Founded in 1969, today, Naylor serves more than 1,600 associations across 80+ industries. Our headquarters are in McLean, Va. with additional offices in Alpharetta, Ga.; Gainesville, Fla.; Schaumburg, Ill.; and Winnipeg, Manitoba. For more information, visit https://www.naylor.com.

