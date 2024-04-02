Naylor Association Solutions Announces Survey Opening for 13th Annual Benchmarking Report

The 2024 report will bring into focus the association industry's outlook on strategic engagement, planning and performance.
MCLEAN, Va., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Association Adviser and Naylor Association Solutions are thrilled to announce the opening of the survey period for the 2024 Association Benchmarking Report. The annual survey, now in its 13th year, is open to association and professional society staff members, association management staff members and their respective board members. The survey period concludes on Tuesday, April 30.
The survey is divided into three sections: Demographics, Member Engagement, and Strategic Planning. It is designed to paint a complete and accurate picture of association member engagement strategy and overall performance. The responses captured in the survey will serve as the basis of content for the 2024 Association Benchmarking Report, an annual report published by Naylor's Association Adviser team. Participants who complete the survey are eligible to randomly win one of 50 $100 Amazon gift cards upon the conclusion of the survey period.
"As we embark on the 13th year of our Association Benchmarking Survey and Report, we are thrilled to once again engage with associations to uncover their recent successes and ongoing challenges," said Sarah Sain, CAE, Vice President of Content Services at Naylor. "This vital feedback affords us a comprehensive understanding of the evolving association landscape, equipping us with relevant best practices and insights to drive our community forward."
The responses will be compared against standard industry best practices and will additionally be used to develop a comprehensive webinar for education association professionals and the association community at large. The survey can be accessed here.
The 2023 Association Benchmarking Report is available for download here.
"The Annual Benchmarking Survey and Report is more than just data collection; it's a testament to our collective commitment to excellence and growth," said Christine Shaw, CEO & President of Naylor. "Through sharing insights and experiences, we not only gain a clearer understanding of our current landscape but also pave the way for future success. I encourage all association professionals to participate wholeheartedly, as your contributions will shape the foundation of the community's strategic engagement, planning, and performance."
Naylor Association Solutions empowers associations to achieve success. As strategic partners to professional and trade associations in the U.S. and Canada, Naylor offers a comprehensive set of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue. Naylor's offerings include member communications, management of live and online meetings and events, online career centers, member management software, and full-service association management. Naylor's team supports its partners with unmatched depth and breadth of expertise and an innovative spirit in solving the unique challenges faced by associations. Naylor also delivers valuable insights through its customized client portals that provide real-time feedback and advanced analytics. Founded in 1969, today, Naylor serves more than 1,600 associations across 80+ industries. Our headquarters are in McLean, Va. with additional offices in Alpharetta, Ga.; Gainesville, Fla.; Schaumburg, Ill.; and Winnipeg, Manitoba. For more information, visit https://www.naylor.com.
