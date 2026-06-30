Naylor Association Solutions Announces the Appointment of KiKi L'Italien as Vice President of Marketing

Naylor Association Solutions appoints KiKi L'Italien as Vice President of Marketing to lead brand strategy and accelerate growth across its association solutions.

MCLEAN, Va., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Naylor Association Solutions, a leading provider of integrated marketing, communications, media, and management solutions for professional and trade associations, today announced the appointment of KiKi L'Italien as Vice President of Marketing. L'Italien reports directly to Chief Executive Officer Christine Shaw and will lead Naylor's brand strategy and go-to-market efforts across the company's full portfolio of association solutions.

A widely recognized voice in the association and events community, L'Italien brings more than 20 years of experience spanning association media, marketing, community building, and technology. She is the founder of Association Chat, one of the longest-running communities and podcasts for association professionals, and has held senior marketing leadership roles across the sector.

In 2025, L'Italien received the ASAE Academy of Leaders Award, one of ASAE's highest individual honors, recognizing industry partners who have made outstanding contributions to the advancement of the association profession. Her recognition also includes the AWTC Technology Champion Award (2024) from Association Women Technology Champions, honoring her leadership and innovation at the intersection of associations and technology, along with earlier honors spanning the events industry, including induction into the Association of Women in Events Hall of Fame (2019).

"KiKi is exactly the kind of leader Naylor needs at this moment. She understands the association market from the inside out, she knows how to build audiences and tell a compelling story, and she's as comfortable with data and revenue as she is with brand. We're thrilled to have her on the team as we sharpen our go-to-market strategy and bring the full strength of Naylor's solutions to the associations we serve."

— Christine Shaw, Chief Executive Officer, Naylor Association Solutions

In her role, L'Italien will oversee marketing across Naylor's business solutions, including member communications, media and marketing services, careers solutions, association management, and the company's AMS platform, with a focus on unifying the customer-facing message and accelerating growth.

"Naylor has built something rare in this industry: a single company that can support associations across nearly every part of their work. I'm excited to help tell that story and to build marketing that delivers real, measurable value for our clients and for the business."

— KiKi L'Italien, Vice President, Marketing

About Naylor Association Solutions

Naylor Association Solutions is a strategic growth partner for associations. We help professional and trade organizations modernize member engagement, diversify revenue, and make smarter decisions through integrated communications, marketing, events, career solutions, association management software, full-service association management, and data-driven insights. With deep association expertise and a relentless focus on outcomes, Naylor helps associations stay resilient and positioned for long-term growth. Founded in 1969, Naylor partners with more than 1,600 associations across 80+ industries.

Media Contact

Taylor Kessel-Salomonsson

Chief Growth Officer

[email protected] | 352.333.3341

Naylor.com

Media Contact

Taylor Kessel-Salomonsson, Naylor Association Solutions, 1 352-333-3341, [email protected], www.naylor.com

SOURCE Naylor Association Solutions