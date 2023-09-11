Naylor Association Solutions Announces the Appointment of New CIO Gene Bishop

"I am excited to join Naylor at this pivotal moment in its journey," said Gene Bishop, CIO of Naylor. "The company's commitment to excellence and its dedication to embracing technology as a catalyst for growth aligns perfectly with my own values and vision." Tweet this

As CIO, Bishop will spearhead Naylor's digital transformation initiatives, leading the charge in enhancing technological infrastructure, streamlining operations, and driving innovation across all facets of the business. With an impressive track record in enterprise applications, digital product development and production, customer support applications, and business continuity. Bishop is perfectly poised to drive Naylor's digital evolution and align it with emerging industry trends.

Bishop's career began at Dow Jones & Co. Inc. and The Wall Street Journal, where he started in the stockroom and gradually mastered the mechanics and technology from the ground up during his impressive 20-year tenure. His roles evolved, including stints in quality assurance and involvement in a monumental project—converting to fully electronic pagination and page distribution. The pinnacle of his time there was with a diverse team that became pivotal in producing the daily WSJ for the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Notably, this team successfully managed a critical transition to backup systems the weekend before September 11th, 2001, earning recognition and a Pulitzer Prize for their exceptional support and coverage—an unprecedented achievement for a technology team.

Bishop brings a wealth of experience to Naylor, having previously served the last four years as Global CIO at International Data Group. Prior to that, he spent 13 years at American Lawyer Media expanding his responsibilities to infrastructure, development, and project management.

"We are delighted to welcome Gene Bishop to our leadership team as our new CIO at Naylor Association Solutions," said Christine Shaw, president and CEO of Naylor. "His extensive experience and visionary leadership will undoubtedly help us navigate the ever-evolving technological landscape, ensuring that Naylor remains at the forefront of innovation."

Naylor Association Solutions empowers associations to achieve success. As strategic partners to professional and trade associations in the U.S. and Canada, Naylor offers a comprehensive set of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue. Naylor's offerings include member communications, management of live and online meetings and events, online career centers, member management software, and full-service association management. Naylor's team supports its partners with unmatched depth and breadth of expertise and an innovative spirit in solving the unique challenges faced by associations. Naylor also delivers valuable insights through its customized client portals that provide real-time feedback and advanced analytics. Founded in 1969, today, Naylor serves more than 1,600 associations across 80+ industries. Our headquarters are in McLean, Va. with additional offices in Alpharetta, Ga.; Gainesville, Fla.; Schaumburg, Ill.; and Winnipeg, Manitoba. For more information, visit https://www.naylor.com.

