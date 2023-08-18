Naylor Association Solutions Announces the Promotion of Heather Swanson

"I am honored to join this exceptional team and be part of an organization that prioritizes innovation, growth and excellence," said Heather Swanson, executive vice president of association management. Tweet this

"As the newly appointed executive vice president, I am honored to join this exceptional team and be part of an organization that prioritizes innovation, growth and excellence. I am excited to collaborate with our talented employees to drive forward our vision and make a positive impact in the industry," said Heather Swanson, executive vice president of association management. "I look forward to this incredible journey ahead and contributing to the continued success of our company."

Before becoming a part of the Weiser team, Swanson held several leadership roles in higher education. At Tribeca Flashpoint, a private multimedia college in Chicago, she served as the senior vice president. In this capacity, Swanson was tasked with defining strategies to boost enrollment, expand revenue, reduce refunds and generate qualified leads. She effectively managed a team of 10 admissions representatives and the director of enrollment during her tenure at Tribeca Flashpoint. Under her guidance, the team implemented a successful marketing campaign that led to increased applicant conversation and decreased application refund requests.

"We are excited to announce the appointment of Heather Swanson as our new executive vice president of association management," said Christine Shaw, president and CEO of Naylor. "With her exceptional leadership and strategic vision, we are confident that she will drive our company to new heights and strengthen our position as a leader in the market. We warmly welcome Heather to our executive team and look forward to the innovative ideas and insights she will bring to the table."

