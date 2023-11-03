Naylor Association Solutions Announces the Promotion of Laura Taylor

"Over my 15 years here, what has driven me most is the incredible people both within Naylor and at our client organizations that have a passion for associations and the industries they serve," said Laura Taylor, COO of Naylor. Post this

"Over my 15 years here, what has driven me most is the incredible people both within Naylor and at our client organizations that have a passion for associations and the industries they serve," said Laura Taylor, COO of Naylor. "I'm excited to continue my journey and energized by the opportunity Naylor has before us to expand our reach and offer innovative solutions that empower associations to achieve their mission."

In her 15 years with Naylor, she has demonstrated exceptional leadership, expanding her responsibilities in product operations and client services, overseeing Member Communications, SaaS, and Managed Events. Taylor has played a pivotal role in strategic planning, organizational restructures, and new product launches. Taylor's passion, commitment to Naylor's success, and continuous pursuit of improvement reflect her dedication to the company's growth and her skill development.

"We are excited to announce Laura Taylor's promotion to Chief Operating Officer," said Christine Shaw, CEO & President of Naylor. "Her dedication, expertise, and innovative approach has been instrumental in our company's success. As COO, Laura will undoubtedly continue to inspire our team, lead with integrity, and contribute significantly to our ongoing growth and development."

Naylor Association Solutions empowers associations to achieve success. As strategic partners to professional and trade associations in the U.S. and Canada, Naylor offers a comprehensive set of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue. Naylor's offerings include member communications, management of live and online meetings and events, online career centers, member management software, and full-service association management. Naylor's team supports its partners with unmatched depth and breadth of expertise and an innovative spirit in solving the unique challenges faced by associations. Naylor also delivers valuable insights through its customized client portals that provide real-time feedback and advanced analytics. Founded in 1969, today, Naylor serves more than 1,600 associations across 80+ industries. Our headquarters are in McLean, Va. with additional offices in Alpharetta, Ga.; Gainesville, Fla.; Schaumburg, Ill.; and Winnipeg, Manitoba. For more information, visit https://www.naylor.com.

Media Contact

Danielle Mihalic, Naylor Association Solutions, 1 407-697-7046, [email protected], naylor.com

SOURCE Naylor Association Solutions