Naylor Association Solutions Announces the Promotion of Liz Johnson

"I am honored and excited to take on this new role at Naylor Association Solutions," said Liz Johnson, CFO of Naylor. "I am grateful for the trust and confidence placed in me by the leadership team, and I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to drive financial performance and support Naylor's mission of empowering associations to thrive."

Johnson's tenure at Naylor, spanning over seven years, has been marked by significant advancements, including her leadership of the FP&A team and her pivotal role as VP of Finance, where she adeptly led the restructuring of the accounting department to better align with the company's strategic objectives. In 2023, Johnson was instrumental in transitioning Naylor's financial systems to a cloud-based platform, enhancing integration with the CRM and positioning the company for scalable innovation. Her insight has been vital in modernizing Naylor's approach to finance, aligning Naylor with the digital transformation trends within the association industry.

"We are excited to announce Liz Johnson's promotion to chief financial officer," said Christine Shaw, CEO & President of Naylor. "Liz has consistently demonstrated her exceptional financial expertise and leadership abilities during her time at Naylor. Her promotion to CFO is a testament to her dedication and invaluable contributions to our organization. We are confident that Liz will excel in this new role and help guide Naylor towards continued success."

Naylor Association Solutions empowers associations to achieve success. As strategic partners to professional and trade associations in the U.S. and Canada, Naylor offers a comprehensive set of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue. Naylor's offerings include member communications, management of live and online meetings and events, online career centers, member management software, and full-service association management. Naylor's team supports its partners with unmatched depth and breadth of expertise and an innovative spirit in solving the unique challenges faced by associations. Naylor also delivers valuable insights through its customized client portals that provide real-time feedback and advanced analytics. Founded in 1969, today, Naylor serves more than 1,600 associations across 80+ industries. Our headquarters are in McLean, Va. with additional offices in Alpharetta, Ga.; Gainesville, Fla.; Schaumburg, Ill.; and Winnipeg, Manitoba. For more information, visit https://www.naylor.com.

