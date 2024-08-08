Naylor Association Solutions Announces the Promotion of Taylor Kessel-Salomonsson as Executive Vice President of Marketing

"I look forward to driving our marketing strategies forward, enhancing our brand presence, and contributing to the overall growth and success of the company," said Taylor Kessel-Salomonsson. Post this

With over 10 years of experience, Kessel-Salomonsson has a proven track record of building high-performing marketing organizations. Most recently, Kessel-Salomonsson was VP of Marketing at Bloomfilter, a B2B SaaS startup, where she played a pivotal role in securing a $7.5M seed round, signing on their first customers, and launching the product into general availability. Prior to this, Kessel-Salomonsson led marketing teams at Conexiom, DocuSign, and Salesforce, focusing on emerging product marketing.

"I am honored to step into this role and lead the talented marketing team at Naylor," said Taylor Kessel-Salomonsson. "I look forward to driving our marketing strategies forward, enhancing our brand presence, and contributing to the overall growth and success of the company. My focus will be on fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation within the marketing team, ensuring we deliver exceptional results for our clients."

Under Kessel-Salomonsson's leadership, Naylor's marketing efforts will become even more impactful, driving profitable growth and solidifying the brand presence. Kessel-Salomonsson's vision for a unified marketing organization will enable better alignment of resources and enhance cross-functional collaboration.

Christine Shaw, CEO and President of Naylor, announced, "We are excited to have Taylor take on this new role. Her extensive experience and proven success in the marketing field make her the perfect fit to lead our marketing efforts as we continue to grow and innovate. I am confident that Taylor's strategic vision and leadership will drive significant value for our clients and our organization."

Naylor Association Solutions empowers associations to achieve success. As strategic partners to professional and trade associations in the U.S. and Canada, Naylor offers a comprehensive set of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue. Naylor's offerings include member communications, management of live and online meetings and events, online career centers, member management software, and full-service association management. Naylor's team supports its partners with unmatched depth and breadth of expertise and an innovative spirit in solving the unique challenges faced by associations. Naylor also delivers valuable insights through its customized client portals that provide real-time feedback and advanced analytics. Founded in 1969, today, Naylor serves more than 1,600 associations across 80+ industries. Our headquarters are in McLean, Va. with additional offices in Alpharetta, Ga.; Gainesville, Fla.; Schaumburg, Ill.; and Winnipeg, Manitoba. For more information, visit https://www.naylor.com.

