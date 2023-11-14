Naylor Association Solutions' Association Adviser Wins Two 2023 MarCom Awards

"We are honored to be acknowledged by MarCom Awards and are proud of the hard work and creativity that our team consistently demonstrates," said Christine Shaw, CEO & President of Naylor. Post this

Association Adviser magazine is an annual publication aimed at offering best practices, news and leadership strategies for association professionals. Platinum – Association Adviser's 2023 Association Benchmarking Report – The 2023 Association Benchmarking Report showcases results and analysis of Association Adviser's annual survey of executive and senior staff members at North American trade associations, professional societies and association management companies. It offers an inside look at how associations are approaching and evolving their member engagement, communication, events, staffing and non-dues revenue generation practices.

"It's an honor for the Association Adviser team to receive two MarCom Awards, and it's a testament to that team's talent and dedication on behalf of our association partners," said Sarah Sain, CAE, vice president of content services for Naylor. "Our mission is to provide timely research and thoughtful content that advances associations' potential to drive revenue and engagement, and we're thrilled to be recognized for that work."

"We are honored to be acknowledged by MarCom Awards and are proud of the hard work and creativity that our team consistently demonstrates. These awards inspire us to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible, setting new standards in the industry and delivering unparalleled value to our clients," said Christine Shaw, CEO & President of Naylor.

The 2023 MarCom Awards competition received more than 6,500 entries from throughout the U.S., Canada, and dozens of other countries from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies and freelancers. MarCom Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.

Naylor Association Solutions empowers associations to achieve success. As strategic partners to professional and trade associations in the U.S. and Canada, Naylor offers a comprehensive set of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue. Naylor's offerings include member communications, management of live and online meetings and events, online career centers, member management software, and full-service association management. Naylor's team supports its partners with unmatched depth and breadth of expertise and an innovative spirit in solving the unique challenges faced by associations. Naylor also delivers valuable insights through its customized client portals that provide real-time feedback and advanced analytics. Founded in 1969, today, Naylor serves more than 1,600 associations across 80+ industries. Our headquarters are in McLean, Va. with additional offices in Alpharetta, Ga.; Gainesville, Fla.; Schaumburg, Ill.; and Winnipeg, Manitoba. For more information, visit https://www.naylor.com.

