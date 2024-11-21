Naylor Association Solutions Celebrates with Association Partners: 2024 MarCom Award Wins

Naylor Association Solutions is proud to announce our association partners have been honored with MarCom Awards for their outstanding achievements in marketing and communications.
MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Naylor Association Solutions is proud to announce our association partners have been honored with MarCom Awards for their outstanding achievements in marketing and communications. These awards highlight the collaborative success between Naylor and its association clients in producing impactful and creative media across various platforms.
The MarCom Awards is a globally recognized competition that celebrates excellence in marketing and communications. Each award acknowledges the exceptional creativity, strategy, and execution of projects that engage, inform, and inspire association members.
Christine Shaw, President & CEO of Naylor Association Solutions, expressed her pride: "Winning these MarCom Awards alongside our association partners is an incredible honor and a testament to the impact that strategic communication can achieve. Our team is dedicated to pushing creative boundaries and delivering value, and these awards celebrate the results that come from true collaboration. We're thrilled to stand beside our clients in this achievement, knowing that together, we're setting new standards for excellence in association media."
The following associations earned the highest honor, the Platinum Award, for exceptional media projects created in partnership with Naylor:
ASBO Matters Journal by Maryland Association of School Business Officials
- Category: Creativity | Writing | 371. Magazine
- View Magazine
NAPA 2024 by National Asphalt Pavement Association
- Category: Publications | Magazine | 250. Association
- View Magazine
Independent Agent Magazine by The Big "I"
- Category: Creativity | Design | 323. Magazine
- View Magazine
TODAY'S HOTELIER by Asian American Hotel Owners Association
- Category: Creativity | Writing | 370. Feature Article
- View Magazine
Principal Leadership by National Association of Secondary School Principals
- Category: Creativity | Writing | 371. Magazine
- View Magazine
In addition, several associations have received the Gold Award for their outstanding contributions:
NOMMA Banner Stand at the FENCETECH/METALfab Tradeshow
- Category: Advertising/Marketing | Ads | 2. Banner/Sign
- View Bannerstand
NAPA Now Microsite by National Asphalt Pavement Association
- Category: Creativity | Writing | 379. Web Content
- View Website
NAPA 2024 by National Asphalt Pavement Association
- Category: Strategic Communications | Marketing/Promotion Campaign | 102c. Branding Refresh
- View Magazine
NAPA Online Media Guide by Naylor Association Solutions on behalf of National Asphalt Pavement Association
- Category: Advertising/Marketing | Marketing/Promotion/Materials | 35. Media Kit
- View Media Kit
ABA Banking Journal by American Bankers Association
- Category: Publications | Magazine | 250. Association
- View Magazine
CANfish by Fisheries Council of Canada
- Category: Publications | Magazine | 250 Association
- View Magazine
PeopleTalk by CPHR British Columbia & Yukon
- Category: Publications | Magazine | 250. Association
- View Magazine
CPHR Alberta Magazine
- Category: Publications | Magazine | 250. Association
- View Magazine
Landscapes | Paysages by Canadian Society of Landscape Architects
- Category: Creativity | Design | 322. Magazine
- View Magazine
Surety Bond Quarterly by National Association of Surety Bond Producers
- Category: Creativity | Design | 322. Magazine
- View Magazine
Inside Track by Canadian Association of Railway Suppliers
- Category: Creativity | Writing | 370. Feature Article
- View Magazine
2023 AIA Los Angeles Directory & Resource Guide
- Category: Publications | Annual Report | 200. Association
- View Directory
The following associations received Honorable Mentions for their creative and impactful media contributions:
Educational Procurement Journal by The National Association of Educational Procurement
- Category: Publications | Magazine | 250. Association
- View Magazine
AFA Tradeshow Guide at FENCETECH/METALfab
- Category: Creativity | Design | 334. Program Guide
- View Guide
AFA Magazine Cover Design (Fencepost) by American Fence Association
- Category: Creativity | Design | 323. Magazine Cover
- View Magazine
NOMMA Magazine Cover Design (O&MM Fabricator) by National Ornamental and Miscellaneous Metals Association
- Category: Creativity | Design | 323. Magazine Cover
- View Magazine
Solutions Magazine by Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association
- Category: Publications | Magazine | 250. Association
- View Magazine
URBAN MOBILITY FORUM by Canadian Urban Transit Association
- Category: Publications | Magazine | 250. Association
- View Magazine
Fencepost – a Publication of the American Fence Association
- Category: Creativity | Writing | 370. Feature Article
- View Magazine
Material Matters: Skate4Concrete
- Category: Creativity | Writing | 370. Feature Article
- View Article
MHI Solutions Magazine
- Category: Publications | Magazine | 250. Association
- View Magazine
The Road Explorer by OMCA
- Category: Publications | Magazine | 250. Association
- View Magazine
TODAY'S HOTELIER by Asian American Hotel Owners Association
- Category: Publications | Magazine | 250. Association
- View Magazine
Paper360° by TAPPI
- Category: Publications | Magazine | 250. Association
- View Magazine
Facility Forum by Ontario Recreation Facilities Association
- Category: Publications | Magazine | 250. Association
- View Magazine
H2OSWCA by Ontario Sewer Watermain Construction Association
- Category: Publications | Magazine | 250. Association
- View Magazine
Ontario Pipeline by Ontario Water Works Association
- Category: Creativity | Writing | 371. Magazine
- View Magazine
Naylor Association Solutions empowers associations to achieve success. As strategic partners to professional and trade associations in the U.S. and Canada, Naylor offers a comprehensive set of association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue. Naylor's offerings include member communications, management of live and online meetings and events, online career centers, member management software, and full-service association management. Naylor's team supports its partners with unmatched depth and breadth of expertise and an innovative spirit in solving the unique challenges faced by associations. Naylor also delivers valuable insights through its customized client portals that provide real-time feedback and advanced analytics. Founded in 1969, today, Naylor serves more than 1,600 associations across 80+ industries. Our headquarters are in McLean, Va. with additional offices in Alpharetta, Ga.; Gainesville, Fla.; Schaumburg, Ill.; and Winnipeg, Manitoba. For more information, visit https://www.naylor.com.
Media Contact
Taylor Kessel-Salomonsson, Naylor Association Solutions, 1 (352) 333-3341, [email protected], https://www.naylor.com
SOURCE Naylor Association Solutions; Naylor Association Solutions
Share this article