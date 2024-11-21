Naylor Association Solutions Celebrates with Association Partners: 2024 MarCom Award Wins

Christine Shaw, President & CEO of Naylor Association Solutions, expressed her pride: "Winning these MarCom Awards alongside our association partners is an incredible honor and a testament to the impact that strategic communication can achieve." Post this

Christine Shaw, President & CEO of Naylor Association Solutions, expressed her pride: "Winning these MarCom Awards alongside our association partners is an incredible honor and a testament to the impact that strategic communication can achieve. Our team is dedicated to pushing creative boundaries and delivering value, and these awards celebrate the results that come from true collaboration. We're thrilled to stand beside our clients in this achievement, knowing that together, we're setting new standards for excellence in association media."

The following associations earned the highest honor, the Platinum Award, for exceptional media projects created in partnership with Naylor:

ASBO Matters Journal by Maryland Association of School Business Officials

Category: Creativity | Writing | 371. Magazine

NAPA 2024 by National Asphalt Pavement Association

Category: Publications | Magazine | 250. Association

Independent Agent Magazine by The Big "I"

Category: Creativity | Design | 323. Magazine

TODAY'S HOTELIER by Asian American Hotel Owners Association

Category: Creativity | Writing | 370. Feature Article

Principal Leadership by National Association of Secondary School Principals

Category: Creativity | Writing | 371. Magazine

In addition, several associations have received the Gold Award for their outstanding contributions:

NOMMA Banner Stand at the FENCETECH/METALfab Tradeshow

Category: Advertising/Marketing | Ads | 2. Banner/Sign

NAPA Now Microsite by National Asphalt Pavement Association

Category: Creativity | Writing | 379. Web Content

NAPA 2024 by National Asphalt Pavement Association

Category: Strategic Communications | Marketing/Promotion Campaign | 102c. Branding Refresh

NAPA Online Media Guide by Naylor Association Solutions on behalf of National Asphalt Pavement Association

Category: Advertising/Marketing | Marketing/Promotion/Materials | 35. Media Kit

ABA Banking Journal by American Bankers Association

Category: Publications | Magazine | 250. Association

CANfish by Fisheries Council of Canada

Category: Publications | Magazine | 250 Association

PeopleTalk by CPHR British Columbia & Yukon

Category: Publications | Magazine | 250. Association

CPHR Alberta Magazine

Category: Publications | Magazine | 250. Association

Landscapes | Paysages by Canadian Society of Landscape Architects

Category: Creativity | Design | 322. Magazine

Surety Bond Quarterly by National Association of Surety Bond Producers

Category: Creativity | Design | 322. Magazine

Inside Track by Canadian Association of Railway Suppliers

Category: Creativity | Writing | 370. Feature Article

2023 AIA Los Angeles Directory & Resource Guide

Category: Publications | Annual Report | 200. Association

The following associations received Honorable Mentions for their creative and impactful media contributions:

Educational Procurement Journal by The National Association of Educational Procurement

Category: Publications | Magazine | 250. Association

AFA Tradeshow Guide at FENCETECH/METALfab

Category: Creativity | Design | 334. Program Guide

AFA Magazine Cover Design (Fencepost) by American Fence Association

Category: Creativity | Design | 323. Magazine Cover

NOMMA Magazine Cover Design (O&MM Fabricator) by National Ornamental and Miscellaneous Metals Association

Category: Creativity | Design | 323. Magazine Cover

Solutions Magazine by Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association

Category: Publications | Magazine | 250. Association

URBAN MOBILITY FORUM by Canadian Urban Transit Association

Category: Publications | Magazine | 250. Association

Fencepost – a Publication of the American Fence Association

Category: Creativity | Writing | 370. Feature Article

Material Matters: Skate4Concrete

Category: Creativity | Writing | 370. Feature Article

MHI Solutions Magazine

Category: Publications | Magazine | 250. Association

The Road Explorer by OMCA

Category: Publications | Magazine | 250. Association

TODAY'S HOTELIER by Asian American Hotel Owners Association

Category: Publications | Magazine | 250. Association

Paper360° by TAPPI

Category: Publications | Magazine | 250. Association

Facility Forum by Ontario Recreation Facilities Association

Category: Publications | Magazine | 250. Association

H2OSWCA by Ontario Sewer Watermain Construction Association

Category: Publications | Magazine | 250. Association

Ontario Pipeline by Ontario Water Works Association

Category: Creativity | Writing | 371. Magazine

Naylor Association Solutions empowers associations to achieve success. As strategic partners to professional and trade associations in the U.S. and Canada, Naylor offers a comprehensive set of association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue. Naylor's offerings include member communications, management of live and online meetings and events, online career centers, member management software, and full-service association management. Naylor's team supports its partners with unmatched depth and breadth of expertise and an innovative spirit in solving the unique challenges faced by associations. Naylor also delivers valuable insights through its customized client portals that provide real-time feedback and advanced analytics. Founded in 1969, today, Naylor serves more than 1,600 associations across 80+ industries. Our headquarters are in McLean, Va. with additional offices in Alpharetta, Ga.; Gainesville, Fla.; Schaumburg, Ill.; and Winnipeg, Manitoba. For more information, visit https://www.naylor.com.

Media Contact

Taylor Kessel-Salomonsson, Naylor Association Solutions, 1 (352) 333-3341, [email protected], https://www.naylor.com

