Naylor Association Solutions Celebrates With Their Association Partners: 29 MarCom Award Wins!

The following associations have received the highest honor, the Platinum Award, for their remarkable media projects:

Georgia County Government by Association County Commissioners of Georgia - Publications | Magazine | 250

Today's Hotelier Magazine by Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) - Publications | Magazine | 250

ABA Banking Journal by American Bankers Association - Publications | Magazine | 250

PeopleTalk by CPHR BC & Yukon - Publications | Magazine | 250

CPHR Alberta Magazine - Publications | Magazine | 250

In addition, several associations have received the Gold Award for their outstanding media projects:

The Communicator by Community Associations Institute, Bay Area & Central CA Chapter - Publications | Magazine | 250

CONNstruction by Connecticut Construction Industries Association - Publications | Magazine | 250

Prevention Strategist, a publication of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology - Publications | Magazine | 250

Today's Hotelier Magazine by Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) - Creativity | Design | 323. Magazine Cover

Today's Hotelier Magazine by Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) - Creativity | Writing | 370. Feature Article: Workforce Emergency

TodaysHotelier.com by Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) - Creativity | Writing | 379. Web Content: Which Way is Up? The Hotel Industry Outlook

PSC-Public Safety Communications by APCO - Publications | Magazine | 250

Independent Agent Magazine by The Big "I" - Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America - Publications | Magazine | 250

Riding the North Wind by Sarah B. Hood featured in Inside Track magazine - Creativity | Writing | 370. Feature Article

Canadian Association of Railway Suppliers

H2OSWCA by Ontario Sewer and Watermain Construction Association - Publications | Magazine | 250

CRA Source by Canadian Rental Association - Publications | Magazine | 250

BULLETIN by Canadian Dam Association - Publications | Magazine | 250

Paper360, by TAPPI - Publications | Magazine | 250

NAPA's Road to CONEXPO – Show-Specific Magazine Issue

Sales Email Created by Courtney Rienerth, Senior Revenue Marketing Specialist

Category: Advertising/Marketing | Email Communication | 64. Marketing

Lastly, the following associations received Honorable Mentions for their outstanding contributions to association media:

Tissue360, by TAPPI - Publications | Magazine | 250

Website by Sprayfoam Polyurethane Foam Alliance - Web Based | Website | 400

AAHOACON23 Show Guide by Asian American Hotel Owners Association - Creativity | Design | 334. Program Guide

MHI Solutions by MHI - Publications | Magazine | 250

Association magazine by Canadian Society of Association Executives - Publications | Magazine | 250

THE ROAD EXPLORER by Ontario Motor Coach Association - Publications | Magazine | 250

TORONTO BUILDER by Building Industry and Land Development Association - Publications | Magazine | 250

Ontario Pipeline by Ontario Water Works Association - Publications | Magazine | 250

Stone, Sand & Gravel REVIEW by NSSGA - Publications | Magazine | 250

Escape to the Southeast by STS - Publications | Magazine | 250

Naylor Association Solutions congratulates all the award-winning associations and looks forward to continuing our partnership to enhance their communication and engagement strategies further.

Christine Shaw, CEO & President of Naylor Association Solutions, expressed her pride in the achievements of our association accounts, saying, "We are honored to work with such exceptional associations who are committed to delivering valuable and engaging content to their members. These awards reflect the dedication, creativity, and hard work of both our association partners and our talented Naylor team."

