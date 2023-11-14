Naylor Association Solutions Celebrates With Their Association Partners: 29 MarCom Award Wins!

Naylor Association Solutions, is thrilled to announce that 29 of our valued association partners have been honored with prestigious MarCom Awards.
MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Naylor Association Solutions, is thrilled to announce that 29 of our valued association partners have been honored with prestigious MarCom Awards. These awards recognize excellence in marketing and communication, and we are proud to celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of our association accounts.
The MarCom Awards are a global competition that acknowledges the creative and strategic contributions of professionals in the industry. Associations play a vital role in our society, and these awards highlight the exceptional work being done to engage and inform members.
The following associations have received the highest honor, the Platinum Award, for their remarkable media projects:
Georgia County Government by Association County Commissioners of Georgia - Publications | Magazine | 250
Today's Hotelier Magazine by Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) - Publications | Magazine | 250
ABA Banking Journal by American Bankers Association - Publications | Magazine | 250
PeopleTalk by CPHR BC & Yukon - Publications | Magazine | 250
CPHR Alberta Magazine - Publications | Magazine | 250
In addition, several associations have received the Gold Award for their outstanding media projects:
The Communicator by Community Associations Institute, Bay Area & Central CA Chapter - Publications | Magazine | 250
CONNstruction by Connecticut Construction Industries Association - Publications | Magazine | 250
Prevention Strategist, a publication of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology - Publications | Magazine | 250
Today's Hotelier Magazine by Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) - Creativity | Design | 323. Magazine Cover
Today's Hotelier Magazine by Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) - Creativity | Writing | 370. Feature Article: Workforce Emergency
TodaysHotelier.com by Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) - Creativity | Writing | 379. Web Content: Which Way is Up? The Hotel Industry Outlook
PSC-Public Safety Communications by APCO - Publications | Magazine | 250
Independent Agent Magazine by The Big "I" - Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America - Publications | Magazine | 250
Riding the North Wind by Sarah B. Hood featured in Inside Track magazine - Creativity | Writing | 370. Feature Article
Canadian Association of Railway Suppliers
H2OSWCA by Ontario Sewer and Watermain Construction Association - Publications | Magazine | 250
CRA Source by Canadian Rental Association - Publications | Magazine | 250
BULLETIN by Canadian Dam Association - Publications | Magazine | 250
Paper360, by TAPPI - Publications | Magazine | 250
NAPA's Road to CONEXPO – Show-Specific Magazine Issue
Sales Email Created by Courtney Rienerth, Senior Revenue Marketing Specialist
Category: Advertising/Marketing | Email Communication | 64. Marketing
Lastly, the following associations received Honorable Mentions for their outstanding contributions to association media:
Tissue360, by TAPPI - Publications | Magazine | 250
Website by Sprayfoam Polyurethane Foam Alliance - Web Based | Website | 400
AAHOACON23 Show Guide by Asian American Hotel Owners Association - Creativity | Design | 334. Program Guide
MHI Solutions by MHI - Publications | Magazine | 250
Association magazine by Canadian Society of Association Executives - Publications | Magazine | 250
THE ROAD EXPLORER by Ontario Motor Coach Association - Publications | Magazine | 250
TORONTO BUILDER by Building Industry and Land Development Association - Publications | Magazine | 250
Ontario Pipeline by Ontario Water Works Association - Publications | Magazine | 250
Stone, Sand & Gravel REVIEW by NSSGA - Publications | Magazine | 250
Escape to the Southeast by STS - Publications | Magazine | 250
Naylor Association Solutions congratulates all the award-winning associations and looks forward to continuing our partnership to enhance their communication and engagement strategies further.
Christine Shaw, CEO & President of Naylor Association Solutions, expressed her pride in the achievements of our association accounts, saying, "We are honored to work with such exceptional associations who are committed to delivering valuable and engaging content to their members. These awards reflect the dedication, creativity, and hard work of both our association partners and our talented Naylor team."
Naylor Association Solutions empowers associations to achieve success. As strategic partners to professional and trade associations in the U.S. and Canada, Naylor offers a comprehensive set of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue. Naylor's offerings include member communications, management of live and online meetings and events, online career centers, member management software, and full-service association management. Naylor's team supports its partners with unmatched depth and breadth of expertise and an innovative spirit in solving the unique challenges faced by associations. Naylor also delivers valuable insights through its customized client portals that provide real-time feedback and advanced analytics. Founded in 1969, today, Naylor serves more than 1,600 associations across 80+ industries. Our headquarters are in McLean, Va. with additional offices in Alpharetta, Ga.; Gainesville, Fla.; Schaumburg, Ill.; and Winnipeg, Manitoba. For more information, visit https://www.naylor.com.
