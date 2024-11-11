Naylor Association Solutions Launches Naylor Insights: Data-Driven Research Services Purpose-Built for Associations

Christine Shaw, CEO and President of Naylor, shared her enthusiasm: "We're excited to introduce Naylor Insights, a truly transformative offering for associations." Post this

Member Value Research: These services enable associations to gain insight into the program offerings members value most. With this research, association leaders can tailor their offerings to align with their members' needs, ultimately boosting member engagement, retention, and recruitment.

Sponsored Studies: Our Sponsored Studies offer associations a unique opportunity to establish themselves as knowledge destinations by providing in-depth research on current trends, benchmarks, and compensation to members of their industry. These studies not only enhance member engagement but also create the opportunity to monetize thought leadership content via targeted sponsorships.

Naylor Insights form the foundation of Naylor's broader commitment to helping associations thrive. By leveraging Naylor Insights, associations can access valuable data on member preferences, market trends, and benchmarks, equipping them with the knowledge to drive strategic growth and make informed decisions. To learn more about how Naylor Insights can support your association's goals, visit here.

Christine Shaw, CEO and President of Naylor, shared her enthusiasm: "We're excited to introduce Naylor Insights, a truly transformative offering for associations. By providing our clients with data-driven research insights, we are empowering them to advance their missions, deepen member connections, and reinforce their value in a rapidly evolving landscape."

Naylor Association Solutions empowers associations to achieve success. As strategic partners to professional and trade associations in the U.S. and Canada, Naylor offers a comprehensive set of association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue. Naylor's offerings include member communications, management of live and online meetings and events, online career centers, member management software, and full-service association management. Naylor's team supports its partners with unmatched depth and breadth of expertise and an innovative spirit in solving the unique challenges faced by associations. Naylor also delivers valuable insights through its customized client portals that provide real-time feedback and advanced analytics. Founded in 1969, today, Naylor serves more than 1,600 associations across 80+ industries. Our headquarters are in McLean, Va. with additional offices in Alpharetta, Ga.; Gainesville, Fla.; Schaumburg, Ill.; and Winnipeg, Manitoba. For more information, visit https://www.naylor.com/.

