Naylor Association Solutions Strengthens Board of Directors with the Addition of Jeff De Cagna and Tom Kemp

"We are honored to welcome Jeff and Tom to the Naylor Board of Directors," said Shaw. "Their combined experience in governance, media, and events is a powerful complement to our mission of helping associations succeed. Their insights will be critical as we continue to evolve and expand the value we deliver to our partners."

Tom Kemp, who joins the board as Chairman, adds deep media and events experience:

Served as Chairman and CEO of Northstar Travel Media for 13 years, where he led the company's evolution from a traditional publishing business into a high-growth, omni-channel leader in global travel and hospitality information, media, data, and events.

Former Managing Director at Veronis, Suhler, Stevenson, a mid-market private equity firm specializing in media and information services.

Serves on the boards of PRA Events (appointed Interim CEO in November 2024) and MMGY Global, a leading marketing agency for the travel industry.

) and MMGY Global, a leading marketing agency for the travel industry. Led Penton Media as CEO from 1996 to 2004, including a successful listing on the NYSE in 1998.

"I am honored to work with Christine Shaw, Naylor Solution's CEO, who I have respected and admired as a leader in our industry for many years," said Kemp. "We are very confident about the future growth and success of Naylor working with our board and financial partners."

Jeff De Cagna AIMP FRSA FASAE, executive advisor for Foresight First LLC, brings a powerful blend of expertise in association governance, future-focused strategy, and AI ethics to Naylor's board:

Recognized as an association contrarian, foresight practitioner, governing designer, stakeholder/successor advocate, and stewardship catalyst.

Advises association and nonprofit boards on setting a higher standard of stewardship, governing, and foresight (SGF) to prepare for complex futures.

Graduate of Johns Hopkins and Harvard universities, with continued executive learning at institutions including MIT Sloan, Oxford, Harvard Business School, UVA Darden, BoardSource, Corporate Governance Institute, and the Institute for the Future.

and universities, with continued executive learning at institutions including MIT Sloan, Oxford, , UVA Darden, BoardSource, Corporate Governance Institute, and the Institute for the Future. Named in 2019 as the 32nd recipient of ASAE's Academy of Leaders Award, the organization's highest individual honor for consultants and industry partners who are shaping the future of the association community.

"I'm excited to join Naylor's board at this important moment for associations," said De Cagna. "This company is uniquely positioned to help association leaders create meaningful value for their stakeholders—and prepare for what lies ahead."

These additions underscore Naylor's strategic focus on innovation, leadership, and delivering meaningful impact for its more than 1,600 association partners across North America.

About Naylor Association Solutions

Naylor Association Solutions empowers associations to achieve success. As strategic partners to professional and trade associations in the U.S. and Canada, Naylor offers a comprehensive set of association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue. Naylor's offerings include member communications, management of live and online meetings and events, online career centers, member management software, and full-service association management. Naylor's team supports its partners with unmatched depth and breadth of expertise and an innovative spirit in solving the unique challenges faced by associations. Naylor also delivers valuable insights through its customized client portals that provide real-time feedback and advanced analytics. Founded in 1969, today, Naylor serves more than 1,600 associations across 80+ industries. Our headquarters are in McLean, Va. with additional offices in Alpharetta, Ga.; Gainesville, Fla.; Schaumburg, Ill.; and Winnipeg, Manitoba. For more information, visit www.naylor.com.

