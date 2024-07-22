NBA Champion Boston Celtics MVP, Jaylen Brown, Lists All-Star Penthouse For Sale

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

Located in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood, Jaylen's home has all of the features found in the best factory-conversion buildings, including an open-floor layout, 12-foot ceilings, exposed brick walls, big windows and original wood beams. A very walkable neighborhood convenient to all of Boston, there is even one of the city's best steakhouses in the five-story Necco Landing building.

A three-time NBA All Star, Jaylen has decorated his home with designer furniture, top-of-the-line appliances, video games, a pool table and Celtics basketball memorabilia, all tastefully displayed and comfortable. The industrial-size windows and accent lighting accentuate the entire apartment layout into a cohesive but elegant man cave. Plus, there is an expansive roof deck that is accessed by a spiral staircase.

Jaylen was born and raised in Marietta, Georgia, where he was a McDonald's All American and Georgia's Mr. Basketball at Wheeler High School. Coming out of high school, he was one of the country's top recruits and played for one year at the University of California, Berkeley, before turning pro. Jaylen was selected as the third pick in the 2016 NBA draft.

