NBA Champion Boston Celtics MVP, Jaylen Brown, Lists All-Star Penthouse For Sale

One of Boston's best penthouses, currently owned by the NBA Boston Celtics MVP, Jaylen Brown, is for sale. An apartment with all the bells and whistles you might expect in the home of a three-time NBA All-Star who signed a five-year, $304 million contract in 2023. Jaylen's penthouse is featured this week at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
POMPANO BEACH, Fla., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NBA Champion Boston Celtics MVP Lists All-Star Penthouse
Imagine living in one of Boston's best penthouse residences, currently owned by NBA Boston Celtics Eastern Conference Finals MVP, Jaylen Brown, in an upscale converted textile factory. An apartment with all the bells and whistles you might expect in the home of a three-time NBA All-Star who signed a five-year, $304 million contract in 2023. Well, now you can as Mr. Brown has just put his three-bedroom, 2,964-square-foot penthouse on the market. Except, you will need to come up with the $4.75 million asking price.
Located in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood, Jaylen's home has all of the features found in the best factory-conversion buildings, including an open-floor layout, 12-foot ceilings, exposed brick walls, big windows and original wood beams. A very walkable neighborhood convenient to all of Boston, there is even one of the city's best steakhouses in the five-story Necco Landing building.
A three-time NBA All Star, Jaylen has decorated his home with designer furniture, top-of-the-line appliances, video games, a pool table and Celtics basketball memorabilia, all tastefully displayed and comfortable. The industrial-size windows and accent lighting accentuate the entire apartment layout into a cohesive but elegant man cave. Plus, there is an expansive roof deck that is accessed by a spiral staircase.
Jaylen was born and raised in Marietta, Georgia, where he was a McDonald's All American and Georgia's Mr. Basketball at Wheeler High School. Coming out of high school, he was one of the country's top recruits and played for one year at the University of California, Berkeley, before turning pro. Jaylen was selected as the third pick in the 2016 NBA draft.
The penthouse is listed with George Sarkis and Manny Sarkis of The Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman.
For more celebrity home news and celebrity home video tours, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
Media Contact
Terry Walsh, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, 954-544-0526, [email protected], https://toptenrealestatedeals.com/weekly-ten-best-home-deals
SOURCE TopTenRealEstateDeals.com
Share this article