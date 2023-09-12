NBA Dunk Contest Winner Glenn Robinson III Will Teach You "HOW TO DUNK" With New Online Program Available Now!

Seven-year NBA veteran and dunk artisan, Glenn Robinson III a.k.a. "GR3" officially launches his brand-new program, "How To Dunk." It proudly lives up to its title with a course personally taught by the NBA Slam Dunk Contest Champion. Tweet this

The official website just went live. Lace up and hit the court with "GR3."

See more details and purchase at GR3.biz now!

Get ready to own the backboard!

Known to a loyal and adoring fan base as "GR3," the swingman has lit flares and rocked rims on every court in the league. He arrived in the NBA as the 40th overall pick in 2014, and took home the NBA Slam Dunk Championship during All-Star Weekend 2017 in New Orleans. Robinson's past season was his best yet, knocking down 3s at an impressive 39-percent clip and averaging a career-high 11.7 points per game. He also set his career scoring high at 25 points with the Golden State Warriors, only to match that mark after the trade deadline with the Philadelphia 76ers. Robinson has also played for the Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Gary, Ind. native shined as a member of the Michigan Wolverines, where he garnered All-Big Ten honors and reached the NCAA Championship game.

Keep up with GRIII:

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube

Media Contact

Natalie Geday, NMG Relations, 1 714-655-2309, natalie@nmgrelations.com

SOURCE Glenn Robinson III