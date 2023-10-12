NBA Stars LaMelo, Lonzo Ball, and BigBallerBrand Family join iBLOXX's StrayShot Game

The seamless Web3 gameplay is enabled both by a phenomenal UX design from iBLOXX Studios and by the gas-free, high-speed performance of SKALE Network Tweet this

The Ball family is excited about the launch and the opportunity to play directly with their fans in the StrayShot game. LaVar Ball said, "My boys and me will not only dominate the basketball court, we will also dominate the battleground of StrayShot!"

The exciting collaboration introduces the basketball giants and family as in-game playable characters, set to be unveiled after the official launch of StrayShot. Distinct from the majority of Blockchain-based games, StrayShot has been meticulously crafted to prioritize a top-tier gaming experience, subtly integrating Web3 functionalities in the background to enhance, not overshadow, the gameplay.

"In a move to further elevate our offering and engage with our fans, we are very excited to announce our partnership with the BigBallerBrand Family and their elite NBA athletes. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled gaming experiences to our community and we could not think of a more influential squad to work with than the Ball family" said Domenik Maier, CEO of iBLOXX Studios.

The seamless Web3 gameplay is enabled both by a phenomenal UX design from iBLOXX Studios and by the gas-free, high-speed performance of SKALE Network. SKALE is both the fastest growing blockchain in terms of the number of users and transactions and is also recognized as the fastest blockchain network in a Dartmouth blockchain performance study against the world's leading blockchains.

These characters won't just be confined to the gaming world. iBLOXX Studios will also release the Ball NFT collection as exclusive NFTs, tradable across all major NFT marketplaces including OpenSea. StrayShot is also building its own digital gaming assets marketplace where players can purchase in-game NFTs as well.

About iBLOXX Studios

iBLOXX Studios is the gaming division of iBLOXX Group and the developer of StrayShot, a forward-thinking Web3 Shooter Game.

It combines immersive gameplay with blockchain technology to offer players a unique and engaging environment. In StrayShot, in-game assets gain real-world value, creating an innovative gaming ecosystem.

About SKALE

SKALE is the world's fastest blockchain, designed for fast, secure, user-centric Ethereum scaling. SKALE chains offer zero gas fees to end-users and have advanced features such as ML/AI smart contracts, on-chain file storage, interchain messaging, zero-cost minting, and enhanced security features. The SKALE network enables developers to deploy their own EVM blockchain in minutes without sacrificing speed, security, or decentralization.

