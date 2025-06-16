NBCDI Announces Inaugural Book, Toy & Media Awards Celebrating Culturally Affirming Content for Black Children

"Representation isn't a luxury or a nice to have, it is absolutely necessary to a child's healthy development, " said Dr. Leah Austin, President and CEO, NBCDI. Post this

The BTM Awards align with NBCDI's Black Child Development Eight Essential Outcomes for Black Child Development, celebrating excellence in content that affirms Black children's identities, fosters cultural pride and accurately represents the diversity of our communities.

Featuring keynote remarks by #1 New York Times bestselling author Jason Reynolds, the awards will spotlight the critical role that storytelling, play and media representation have in shaping Black children's self-esteem and future aspirations. The awards will celebrate trailblazers including:

Representation as a Foundation for Growth

Representation matters, especially during the critical early years (birth to age 8) when children's identities are being shaped. During this key developmental period, books, toys and media are critical tools that support children learning about themselves, the world around them, and their place within it—opening the possibilities of who they are and can be. When Black children see themselves positively reflected in books, toys and media, it supports not only self-esteem and identity development but also overall emotional well-being and sense of belonging.

Research by scholars like Dr. Rudine Sims Bishop highlights the transformative power of "windows, mirrors, and sliding glass doors"—tools that allow children to see themselves, understand others and imagine new futures. While the inclusion of Black characters in books and media has improved over time, that representation is not always positive, accurate or culturally relevant. Moreover, this progress exists alongside growing national pushback on representation, diversity, equity and inclusion in educational and media spaces—making NBCDI's work more urgent than ever. This event will amplify the voices and stories that not only reflect Black children as they are but also ignite their futures with the power of positive, accurate and culturally rich representations.

"Representation isn't a luxury or a nice to have, it is absolutely necessary to a child's healthy development," said Dr. Leah Austin, president and CEO, NBCDI. "The BTM Awards is more than a celebration—it's about taking seriously the need for every child to see themselves during a critical period of identity formation. This is not optional, and we adults must be committed to wholistic representation no matter what."

About the BTM Awards

The NBCDI Book, Toy & Media Awards will recognize outstanding contributions across several categories:

For Infants and Toddlers (0-3 years): Empowering Board Book Award and Cultural Discovery Toy Award

For Early Learners (4-8 years): Identity Exploration Book Award and Identity Reflection Toy Award

Media Award: Recognizing excellence in expanding the world view of children in children's digital, television or interactive media

In addition to content awards, the NBCDI Champion Awards will honor distinguished individuals and organizations advancing culturally affirming content. Honorees for 2025 include Jacqueline Woodson, Ralph Farquhar, Bruce Smith, Makeda Mays Green, Dr. Lisa Williams and U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock.

A Rigorous and Trusted Selection Process

The Book, Toy & Media Awards are curated by two expert bodies:

The Awards Advisory Council — providing strategic guidance and nominations.

The Awards Review Board — evaluating finalists and selecting winners based on a rigorous scoring rubric.

Council and Board members represent leading voices in children's literature, media and toy industries, including leaders from Common Sense Media, Charlesbridge Publishing, Brown Toy Box and the Black Inventors Hall of Fame.

Partnerships and Forward Momentum

In collaboration with partners such as Random House Children's Books, Penguin Young Readers, the Children's Book Council and Common Sense Media, NBCDI will amplify award-winning content to communities nationwide. These public, private and philanthropic collaborations will expand access to affirming resources for Black children in homes, schools and libraries.

Join the Movement

Tickets for the Book, Toy & Media Awards reception are available through NBCDI's conference registration website (www.nbcdi.org/conference25).

We are thankful to our sponsors Penguin Young Readers, Random House Children's Books and the Bainum Family Foundation in sponsoring this inaugural event. Sponsorship opportunities are available for individuals and organizations committed to our mission of ensuring that Black children, like all children have Books, Toys & Media that affirm who they are and expand who they can be.

About NBCDI

For over 50 years, the National Black Child Development Institute (NBCDI) has been a preeminent voice advocating for policies, programs, and practices that ensure Black children and families thrive in a just future. Guided by a commitment to Afrofuturism, educational equity, cultural pride, and systemic change, NBCDI envisions a world where Black children, like all children, are celebrated, protected, and empowered.

Media Contact

Sigele Winbush, National Black Child Development Institute, 1 404-862-2081, [email protected]

Ariana Thomas, National Black Child Development Institute, [email protected]

SOURCE National Black Child Development Institute