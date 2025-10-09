NBCDI's 2025 National Conference Gathers Visionary Leaders to Reimagine Black Futures

"We're convening a constellation of visionaries to build what our children deserve: a world designed for their liberation, safety and joy." - Dr. Leah Austin, President and CEO of NBCDI Post this

Rooted in Afrofuturism and justice, the conference will feature plenary sessions, workshops and networking designed to bridge imagination with action. Topics will include early childhood education, family wellness, environmental justice, digital safety, cultural identity and policy change.

In a moment marked by political division and challenges to equity in schools and communities, NBCDI remains committed to advancing opportunity through cultural pride and community resilience. The conference will focus on practical strategies and collective action while affirming that the future of Black children is bright and full of possibility.

"This is more than a gathering—it's a declaration," said Dr. Leah Austin, President and CEO of NBCDI. "We're convening a constellation of visionaries to build what our children deserve: a world designed for their liberation, safety and joy."

Inaugural Book, Toy & Media Awards

On Saturday, October 25, NBCDI will debut its Book, Toy & Media Awards honoring creators and innovators — from Emmy-winning producers to children's book authors — who center the diversity, brilliance and joy of Black children. The awards will spotlight books, toys, games and digital media that promote positive representation.

The celebration will feature keynote remarks by No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Jason Reynolds and will honor:

Conference registration is currently open. For details and to register:https://bit.ly/nbcdi25reg.

About NBCDI

The National Black Child Development Institute (NBCDI), founded in 1970, works to improve and advance the quality of life for Black children and families through education, advocacy and policy. With a network of more than 25 National Affiliate chapters and partners across the country, NBCDI leads initiatives in early literacy, family engagement, child welfare and public policy. Guided by cultural pride and systemic change, NBCDI envisions a world where Black children, like all children, are celebrated, protected and empowered.

