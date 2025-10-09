NBCDI's 2025 National Conference Gathers Visionary Leaders to Reimagine Black Futures

Conference to include the debut of NBCDI's Book, Toy & Media Awards honoring culturally affirming children's content created by and for Black communities. Honorees include U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, Dr. Lisa Williams, Jacqueline Woodson, Ralph Farquhar, Bruce W. Smith and Makeda Mays Green.
ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TheNational Black Child Development Institute (NBCDI) will host its National Conference, Infinite Possibilities. Tangible Realities., October 24–26, 2025 at the Signia by Hilton. This marks the first time the conference will be held in Atlanta.
For more than five decades, NBCDI has advanced a mission to improve and advance the quality of life for Black children and families through education, policy and advocacy. The 2025 National Conference will convene educators, advocates, policymakers, researchers and families to address critical issues shaping the lives of Black children today.
Rooted in Afrofuturism and justice, the conference will feature plenary sessions, workshops and networking designed to bridge imagination with action. Topics will include early childhood education, family wellness, environmental justice, digital safety, cultural identity and policy change.
In a moment marked by political division and challenges to equity in schools and communities, NBCDI remains committed to advancing opportunity through cultural pride and community resilience. The conference will focus on practical strategies and collective action while affirming that the future of Black children is bright and full of possibility.
"This is more than a gathering—it's a declaration," said Dr. Leah Austin, President and CEO of NBCDI. "We're convening a constellation of visionaries to build what our children deserve: a world designed for their liberation, safety and joy."
Inaugural Book, Toy & Media Awards
On Saturday, October 25, NBCDI will debut its Book, Toy & Media Awards honoring creators and innovators — from Emmy-winning producers to children's book authors — who center the diversity, brilliance and joy of Black children. The awards will spotlight books, toys, games and digital media that promote positive representation.
The celebration will feature keynote remarks by No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Jason Reynolds and will honor:
- U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock — United States Senator from Georgia, Senior Pastor of Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church and author of the children's book "Put Your Shoes On & Get Ready!"
- Dr. Lisa Williams — founder of The World of EPI and award-winning toy innovator whose creations highlight diverse representation in dolls and toys
- Jacqueline Woodson — acclaimed author and former National Ambassador for Young People's Literature whose books center Black identity and belonging
- Ralph Farquhar — veteran television producer and writer behind "Moesha," "The Parkers," and Disney's "The Proud Family
- Bruce W. Smith — Oscar-winning animator, director and producer, best known as creator of Disney's "The Proud Family"
- Makeda Mays Green — media executive and thought leader on children's media and representation, currently Senior Vice President, Digital and Cultural Consumer Insights at Nickelodeon
- Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow — educator and author of children's books including "Your Name is a Song" that celebrate identity and cultural pride
- Cedella Marley — author, philanthropist and CEO of the Bob Marley Group, carrying forward her father's musical and cultural legacy
- Tyshia Ingram — entrepreneur and toy creator whose work uplifts diversity and inclusion in early childhood play
- Zoe Oli — 13-year-old CEO of Beautiful Curly Me, a toy and media company inspiring confidence in Black girls
- Fracaswell "Cas" Hyman — Emmy-winning television producer and writer known for children's programming including "Gullah Gullah Island" and "Little Bill"
Conference registration is currently open. For details and to register:https://bit.ly/nbcdi25reg.
About NBCDI
The National Black Child Development Institute (NBCDI), founded in 1970, works to improve and advance the quality of life for Black children and families through education, advocacy and policy. With a network of more than 25 National Affiliate chapters and partners across the country, NBCDI leads initiatives in early literacy, family engagement, child welfare and public policy. Guided by cultural pride and systemic change, NBCDI envisions a world where Black children, like all children, are celebrated, protected and empowered.
