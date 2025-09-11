NBCDI's Inaugural Book, Toy & Media Awards to Honor Black Storytelling and Innovation

The National Black Child Development Institute (NBCDI) will host its inaugural Book, Toy & Media (BTM) Awards on Saturday, October 25, 2025 as part of its 2025 National Conference. Event will celebrate the power of Black creativity in shaping the imaginations, identities, and futures of Black children everywhere. Honorees include U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael G. Warnock, Dr. Lisa Williams, Jacqueline Woodson, Ralph Farquhar, Bruce W. Smith and Makeda Mays Green as well as keynote speaker Jason Reynolds.
ATLANTA, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Black Child Development Institute (NBCDI) is set to host the inaugural Book, Toy & Media (BTM) Awards on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at The Dogwood in Atlanta, GA. The event will celebrate the power of Black creativity in shaping the imaginations, identities, and futures of Black children everywhere.
Hosted as part of NBCDI's 2025 National Conference, happening October 24-26, the evening will feature Jason Reynolds, #1 New York Times bestselling author, as keynote speaker. It will also honor groundbreaking BTM Champion Awardees whose work has transformed the landscape of culturally affirming children's content:
- U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael G. Warnock
- Dr. Lisa Williams
- Jacqueline Woodson
- Ralph Farquhar
- Bruce W. Smith
- Makeda Mays Green
Honoring Visionaries: Award Recipients Across Five Categories
In addition to the Champion Awards, NBCDI will recognize creators whose visionary books, toys and media are setting a new standard of excellence for Black children:
- Infinite Possibilities Book Award (ages 4 – 8): Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow (Author, Your Name is a Song; illustrated by Luisa Uribe)
- First Light Book Award (ages 0 – 3): Cedella Marley (Author, Is This Love?; illustrated by Alea Marley)
- First Light Toy Award (ages 0 – 3): Tyshia Ingram (inventor, ABC Affirmation Flash Cards-Black Boy Joy)
- Infinite Possibilities Toy Award (ages 4 – 8): Zoe Oli (inventor, Curly + Confident Clubhouse)
- Kuumba Media Excellence Award (ages 2 – 8): Fracaswell "Cas" Hyman (creator, writer, director, and producer, Bookmarks)
A Rigorous and Trusted Process
Winners were selected through a careful, community-rooted process shaped by the BTM Awards Advisory Council — including Eileen Robinson, Claire Green, Ehi Oviasu-Kahn, and Lola M. Rooney — and finalized by the BTM Awards Review Board, featuring Tatjyana Elmore, Ed Greene, Diane Jones-Lowrey, James Howard, Heather Jenkins and Terri-Nichelle Bradley.
A Collective Movement for Representation
The BTM Awards are made possible by partnerships and collaborations with leaders across publishing, toys, and media, including the Children's Book Council, Common Sense Media, Astra, Women in Toys, Brown Toy Box and The Toy Foundation.
The event is sponsored by visionary supporters including Disney Branded Television, Bainum Family Foundation, Penguin Young Readers, and Random House Children's Books. In-kind sponsors include Simon & Schuster, Random House Children's Books, Penguin Young Readers, Star Bright Books, Lee & Low Books, Highlights for Children, and more.
A Future Where Every Black Child Is Seen
"The BTM Awards are more than a celebration — they are a declaration," said Dr. Leah Austin, President & CEO of NBCDI. "Black children deserve books, toys and media that reflect not only who they are but who they are becoming. This is about shaping futures and ensuring joy, imagination and innovation remain central to their growth."
Tickets for the Book, Toy & Media Awards are available through NBCDI's Conference Registration portal: www.nbcdi.org/conference25.
About NBCDI
For over 50 years, the National Black Child Development Institute (NBCDI) has advanced policies, programs and practices that center equity, cultural pride and systemic change. Guided by an Afrofuturist vision, NBCDI's mission is clear: to build a just future where every Black child is celebrated, protected and empowered.
