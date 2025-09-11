NBCDI's Inaugural Book, Toy & Media Awards to Honor Black Storytelling and Innovation

"The BTM Awards are more than a celebration — they are a declaration," said Dr. Leah Austin, President & CEO of NBCDI. Post this

Honoring Visionaries: Award Recipients Across Five Categories

In addition to the Champion Awards, NBCDI will recognize creators whose visionary books, toys and media are setting a new standard of excellence for Black children:

A Rigorous and Trusted Process

Winners were selected through a careful, community-rooted process shaped by the BTM Awards Advisory Council — including Eileen Robinson, Claire Green, Ehi Oviasu-Kahn, and Lola M. Rooney — and finalized by the BTM Awards Review Board, featuring Tatjyana Elmore, Ed Greene, Diane Jones-Lowrey, James Howard, Heather Jenkins and Terri-Nichelle Bradley.

A Collective Movement for Representation

The BTM Awards are made possible by partnerships and collaborations with leaders across publishing, toys, and media, including the Children's Book Council, Common Sense Media, Astra, Women in Toys, Brown Toy Box and The Toy Foundation.

The event is sponsored by visionary supporters including Disney Branded Television, Bainum Family Foundation, Penguin Young Readers, and Random House Children's Books. In-kind sponsors include Simon & Schuster, Random House Children's Books, Penguin Young Readers, Star Bright Books, Lee & Low Books, Highlights for Children, and more.

A Future Where Every Black Child Is Seen

"The BTM Awards are more than a celebration — they are a declaration," said Dr. Leah Austin, President & CEO of NBCDI. "Black children deserve books, toys and media that reflect not only who they are but who they are becoming. This is about shaping futures and ensuring joy, imagination and innovation remain central to their growth."

Tickets for the Book, Toy & Media Awards are available through NBCDI's Conference Registration portal: www.nbcdi.org/conference25.

About NBCDI

For over 50 years, the National Black Child Development Institute (NBCDI) has advanced policies, programs and practices that center equity, cultural pride and systemic change. Guided by an Afrofuturist vision, NBCDI's mission is clear: to build a just future where every Black child is celebrated, protected and empowered.

Media Contact

Sigele Winbush, National Black Child Development Institute, 1 4048622081, [email protected]

Ariana Santiago-Thomas, [email protected]

SOURCE National Black Child Development Institute