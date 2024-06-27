NBMBAA Unveils Powerhouse Speaker Lineup for AFFIRM 2024, 46th Annual Conference & Career Exposition

"We are incredibly excited to present this phenomenal group of speakers for AFFIRM 2024," said H. Beecher Hicks, III, President & CEO of NBMBAA. "Their collective wisdom, diverse perspectives, and unwavering commitment to excellence will inspire and empower our attendees to reach new heights." Post this

These esteemed speakers will share their expertise, insights, and experiences with thousands of Black professionals, entrepreneurs, and graduate students nationwide. AFFIRM 2024 promises to be a transformative experience, empowering attendees to embrace their potential, drive excellence in their careers, and create lasting positive change in their communities and the world.

Ed Gordon will be leading a thought-provoking discussion titled 'The Voice: A Black Business Townhall,' featuring prominent figures such as Symone Sanders Townsend, Al Sharpton, Marc Morial, and H. Beecher Hicks, III. This interactive session aims to delve into significant trends and topics that directly impact Black business professionals and the ever-changing business landscape.

"We are incredibly excited to present this phenomenal group of speakers for AFFIRM 2024," said H. Beecher Hicks, III, President & CEO of NBMBAA. "Their collective wisdom, diverse perspectives, and unwavering commitment to excellence will inspire and empower our attendees to reach new heights. This year's conference theme, 'Driving Excellence, Empowering Transformation,' reflects our belief that each individual has the power to make a difference and shape a brighter future."

AFFIRM 2024 will feature a dynamic program of keynote addresses, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights, develop new skills, connect with industry leaders, and explore career opportunities.

Registration for AFFIRM 2024 is now open. For more information and to register, please visit https://nbmbaaconference.org/. Early bird registration ends on Wednesday, July 10.

About the National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA)

NBMBAA is a non-profit member-based organization dedicated to creating educational opportunities and economic growth for Black professionals. Through scholarships, professional development programs, conferences, and career resources, NBMBAA empowers Black MBA graduates and professionals to achieve their full potential.

