NBPure and Goop Partner to Elevate Supplements and Nourish Wellness

"We are very excited to have been a partner at this year's Goop Health Summit," said Danna Pratte, the CEO of NBPure, a multi-million-dollar global supplement business.

"We are always looking for interactive ways to get in front of an audience that is focused on clean, premium wellness. We were sampling our Plant Protein+ and gifting our Zinc Up+, so everyone could directly experience the benefits of our great products," Pratte added.

Both featured products will come in especially handy during the fast-approaching holiday season. Zinc Up+ can provide support to the immune system, travel plans, and New Year's wellness routines for the skin and mood. And Plant Protein+ can help with exercise goals, complement comfort foods, or even be worked into holiday treat recipes.

The partnership gives witness to the affinity between Goop and NBPure consumers and their similar lifestyles.

Pratte said she believes her company is a great fit with Goop, because NBPure has worked for many years developing products that help people "live their best lives".

"We are living in a time when people want to be healthy; they want great, quality products that are proven to work, and they want solutions from companies that are honest and conscientious about things like their individual health, family health, global health. We want this to be a brand without borders because we all share many of the same goals– a healthy, amazing, incredible life."

The In Goop Health Summit was the latest of nine in-person and three virtual sessions in which Goop has brought together a community of people who "want to connect more deeply with themselves, others, and the world around them," according to a company news release.

More information is available at goop.com/ingoodhealth.

About NBPure:

NBPure has been in the dietary supplement industry for more than 25 years. As a female-owned, family business, NBPure's mission is to provide the highest quality supplements to those who seek a natural approach to their everyday health care needs. The company's commitment to excellence ensures that its products exceed industry standards for purity, potency, and bioavailability and allows it to provide consumers with cutting-edge and innovative products. It always strives to make the highest quality sustainable supplements available to more working people, families, and communities. The company's core products, including the best-selling original oxygen cleanser MagO7, focus on digestive health as a foundation of wellness. Today, NBPure makes dozens of purposeful natural supplements for wellness, performance, and beauty. Since day one, the company's name has stood for its product values: Natural Ingredients, Better Formulas, and Purity Testing.

To learn more about the company and keep up with its latest innovations in health and wellness, visit the NBPure website at nbpure.com or follow its Instagram page, @nbpure.

