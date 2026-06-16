NC State Health Plan Expands No-Cost Surgical Program with OrthoCarolina as a Preferred Partner

"Our members are benefitting from high-quality providers who are willing to try an innovative approach to patient care," said Treasurer Brad Briner. "OrthoCarolina has a best-in-class reputation, and we can now steer members there for certain procedures for no cost out of their pocket." Post this

As healthcare costs continue to rise, value-based care models help to improve access, lower the total cost of care and create a more coordinated patient experience.

Through the Lantern Surgical Benefit, eligible Plan members are connected with top-performing surgeons and facilities for certain procedures at no cost to them. The program also helps coordinate care from consultation through recovery, improving the patient experience while helping control rising health care costs for the Plan.

OrthoCarolina is renowned for its physician-led model and long-standing investment in value-based orthopedic care, including standardized surgical pathways and ambulatory surgery center delivery. These capabilities support more consistent outcomes, lower total cost of care, and a more streamlined patient experience. Serving patients through a growing network of more than 40 locations across North Carolina, OrthoCarolina continues to expand access and surgical capacity through investments, including a new four-operating-room ambulatory surgery center in Steele Creek and the expansion of its Matthews surgical center from two to four operating rooms.

"OrthoCarolina is proud to partner with the State Health Plan and Lantern to help expand access to high-quality surgical care for members across North Carolina," said Dr. Leo Spector, CEO of OrthoCarolina. "Being selected as a preferred partner reflects our long-standing investment in physician-led care, standardized pathways, and ambulatory surgery delivery designed to improve outcomes and create a more connected patient experience. This model reflects the growing shift toward value-based care that better aligns providers, employers, and health plans around quality, affordability, and patient outcomes."

The State Health Plan continues to explore innovative approaches that improve access to care while helping manage rising healthcare costs. Programs like Lantern connect members with high-quality providers for certain non-emergent surgeries at no cost, while also supporting a more coordinated and consistent care experience that can lead to better outcomes.

More information regarding the Lantern benefit is available on the Plan's website at www.shpnc.org.

About the North Carolina State Health Plan:

The State Health Plan, a division of the Department of State Treasurer, provides health care coverage to more than 750,000 teachers, state employees, retirees, current and former lawmakers, state university and community college personnel, and their dependents.

About OrthoCarolina:

Since 1922, OrthoCarolina has been a distinguished, physician-owned and physician-led orthopedic practice focused on delivering exceptional, patient-centered care and pioneering solutions. An industry leader in orthopedic treatment, research, and education, OrthoCarolina provides world-class musculoskeletal care across the Carolinas with 40+ locations and nine Orthopedic Urgent Care Centers. OrthoCarolina consistently pushes the boundaries of medical advancement while actively contributing to the training of new specialists and enhancing access to unparalleled orthopedic care. Learn more at orthocarolina.com.

About Lantern:

Lantern is the Specialty Care Platform that helps employers reduce trend in the highest growing area of spend – specialty care. Lantern's Network of Excellence includes the top surgeons, infusion and cancer centers around the country. Lantern pairs members with a dedicated care team, including Care Advocates and nurse navigators, for the entirety of their care journey, helping them get back to good health, back to their families and back to work. That local access and personal support leads to higher utilization which results in an average 4% trend reduction for employers. Lantern is trusted by the nation's largest employers to deliver care to more than 6 million members across the country.

Media Contact

Mae Young, OrthoCarolina, 1 704-218-9362, [email protected], orthocarolina.com

SOURCE OrthoCarolina