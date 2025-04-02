NCC™ Announces Launch of Compliance Workflow, Revolutionizing Automotive Dealership Compliance and Sales Process Enablement

Compliance Workflow customizes workflows for each role, reducing errors, ensuring accountability, and providing a clear framework to stay compliant—no matter how often regulations or processes evolve. Post this

The Compliance Workflow enables dealerships to easily manage the compliance process, whether desking deals, securing financing, or ensuring credit policy adherence. A drag-and-drop builder enables users to create custom workflows for each role, while a built-in checklist keeps tasks and deadlines in view, ensuring team members always know their next steps. Actionable visualizations track customer progress, guiding employees through each stage of the process.

With customizable workflows, up to 10 steps per role, and a full audit log to track actions and overrides, Compliance Workflow helps safeguard dealerships from costly compliance oversights and sales process breakdowns. As regulations continue to evolve, NCC's solution ensures dealerships can confidently navigate policy changes while minimizing risk and improving operational efficiency.

Compliance Workflow adds another indispensable feature to Complete Credit™- a powerful, credit-first platform built to help dealers stay compliant, reduce fraud, automate process, and assess consumer affordability and lendability in seconds. Easily accessible via best-in-class dashboards and reporting, Complete Credit includes credit-based lead generation, credit reports and scores, fraud screening, and identity, employment, and income verification— all in one seamless solution.

About NCC:

With offices in Austin, TX, Bettendorf, IA, Mission, KS, and Las Vegas, NV, NCC has been a trusted partner in credit-driven retailing for automotive dealerships for nearly three decades. We combine a powerful credit and compliance engine with a fully integrated CRM/Desking platform to drive maximum profitability. Our focus on innovation, user-friendly products, and dependable systems- supported by a dedicated account management team- has solidified our reputation as a leader in the industry.

