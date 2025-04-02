NCC™ Announces Launch of Compliance Workflow, Revolutionizing Automotive Dealership Compliance and Sales Process Enablement

New Complete Credit™ feature streamlines credit, compliance, and road-to-the-sale tasks for dealerships with customizable workflows, reducing risk and ensuring 100% process compliance across every role.
AUSTIN, Texas, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NCC™, a leading provider of credit-driven retailing software for automotive, is excited to announce the launch of a new feature- Compliance Workflow. Integrated within NCC's Complete Credit™ platform, this powerful tool is designed to help automotive dealerships stay 100% compliant with ever-changing regulations while simplifying their operations. By offering customizable role-specific workflows, visual tools, and modular checklists, the Compliance Workflow ensures that every team member is aligned with dealership sales process, policies and compliance standards.
"Compliance and a consistent sales process are essential to every dealership's operations but managing them across multiple roles and locations can be a significant challenge," said NCC President Brian Skutta. "With Compliance Workflow, we empower dealerships to enhance efficiency while maintaining strict adherence to sales process standards. Our solution customizes workflows for each role, reducing errors, ensuring accountability, and providing a clear framework to stay compliant—no matter how often regulations or processes evolve."
The Compliance Workflow enables dealerships to easily manage the compliance process, whether desking deals, securing financing, or ensuring credit policy adherence. A drag-and-drop builder enables users to create custom workflows for each role, while a built-in checklist keeps tasks and deadlines in view, ensuring team members always know their next steps. Actionable visualizations track customer progress, guiding employees through each stage of the process.
With customizable workflows, up to 10 steps per role, and a full audit log to track actions and overrides, Compliance Workflow helps safeguard dealerships from costly compliance oversights and sales process breakdowns. As regulations continue to evolve, NCC's solution ensures dealerships can confidently navigate policy changes while minimizing risk and improving operational efficiency.
Compliance Workflow adds another indispensable feature to Complete Credit™- a powerful, credit-first platform built to help dealers stay compliant, reduce fraud, automate process, and assess consumer affordability and lendability in seconds. Easily accessible via best-in-class dashboards and reporting, Complete Credit includes credit-based lead generation, credit reports and scores, fraud screening, and identity, employment, and income verification— all in one seamless solution.
About NCC:
With offices in Austin, TX, Bettendorf, IA, Mission, KS, and Las Vegas, NV, NCC has been a trusted partner in credit-driven retailing for automotive dealerships for nearly three decades. We combine a powerful credit and compliance engine with a fully integrated CRM/Desking platform to drive maximum profitability. Our focus on innovation, user-friendly products, and dependable systems- supported by a dedicated account management team- has solidified our reputation as a leader in the industry.
Media Contact
Kristina Lowe, NCC, 1 8777097222, [email protected], www.nccdirect.com
SOURCE NCC
Share this article