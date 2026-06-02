NCC™ Appoints Joe Kacala as Chief Product Officer to Accelerate its Unified Platform Innovation

"What sets Joe apart is that he hasn't just built products for dealers — he's lived their reality firsthand. That perspective is invaluable as we continue innovating our comprehensive software and AI solutions." -Brian Skutta, President and CEO of NCC Post this

Kacala's background includes hands-on dealership experience as both a technician and Fixed Operations Director, giving him direct operational context that informs how he builds. Before joining NCC, he served as Chief Product Officer at AutoFi, Chief Product Officer at automotiveMastermind, and Vice President of Product at Xtime, where he helped scale the platform to more than 9,000 dealerships. He holds two patents and has led global product organizations across North America, Europe, and APAC.

Learn more about NCC's leadership team at https://nccdirect.com/leadership-team/

About NCC: With offices in Austin, TX, Bettendorf, IA, Mission, KS, and Las Vegas, NV, NCC has been a trusted partner in credit-driven retailing for automotive dealerships for nearly three decades. We combine a powerful credit and compliance engine with a fully integrated Desking platform to drive maximum profitability. Our focus on innovation, user-friendly products, and dependable systems — supported by a dedicated account management team — has solidified our reputation as a leader in the industry. www.nccdirect.com

Media Contact

Holly Smith, NCC, 1 8285732722, [email protected], nccdirect.com

SOURCE NCC