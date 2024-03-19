NCC Celebrates Certified Nurses Everywhere! Happy Certified Nurses Day - March 19, 2024

The last few years have shown us the continued importance of nurses and other health care professionals. Whether at a hospital, clinic, home, long-term care facility, or patient transport, we depend on knowledgeable, skilled, and compassionate professionals. Nurses are committed to giving safe, high-quality care no matter what the setting, and it is important for the public to know they can trust those caring for them and their loved ones during their most vulnerable times. Certified nurses have demonstrated specialized knowledge and are dedicated to keeping that knowledge current. Their commitment to excellence and ongoing professional development is key to patient trust, and they are to be celebrated.

CHICAGO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NCC honors all nurses and health care professionals who continue to validate their expertise and knowledge in their specialty. We salute these experts in their field.

Happy Certified Nurses Day!!

Certified Nurses and Certified Advanced Practice Nurses. . .