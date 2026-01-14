NCC™ Launches Consumer Document Exchange for Secure, Compliant Document Collection That Keeps Deals Moving

"Today's car buyers expect the convenience of completing deals on their own time and from any device. This solution delivers that modern experience while actually reducing workload for dealership staff and ensuring every interaction is tracked, secure, and compliant. Post this

Secure document collection, eSignatures, and Out-of- Wallet (OOW) verification via mobile phone

(OOW) verification via mobile phone Simple, easy customer experience with full dealer control

Keep deals moving anywhere — securely exchange documents both remotely and in-store with a continuous, uninterrupted workflow

Embedded directly in Complete Credit™ desking, credit, and compliance workflows

Dealerships can now spend less time chasing paperwork and more time closing deals by securely collecting documents and verifying customer identity. Customers upload IDs, proof of income, insurance, and other documents from their mobile device, and all files automatically attach to the customer record, keeping sensitive data out of inboxes and text messages to ensure complete compliance.

"Consumer Document Exchange represents a significant advancement in how dealerships manage the document collection and signing process," says Brian Skutta, President and CEO of NCC. "Today's car buyers expect the convenience of completing deals on their own time and from any device. This solution delivers that modern experience while actually reducing workload for dealership staff and ensuring every interaction is tracked, secure, and compliant."

By replacing emails, scanning, and manual follow-ups with trackable checklists for both staff and customers, Consumer Document Exchange provides real-time visibility into deal progress while reducing errors, delays, and duplicate data entry. Dealers can save over $100,000 annually by eliminating manual tasks, delays, and duplicate entry effort.

Car buying doesn't stop when customers leave the showroom. Consumer Document Exchange enables dealerships to send disclosures, document requests, Out-of-Wallet verification, and deal paperwork that can be completed anywhere on any device. This reduces stalled deals, speeds up delivery, and gives customers a smoother buying experience.

Consumer Document Exchange is now available to all NCC customers utilizing Complete Credit™. Learn more at https://nccdirect.com/consumer-document-exchange/

About NCC:

With offices in Austin, TX, Bettendorf, IA, Kansas City, MO, and Las Vegas, NV, NCC has been a trusted partner in credit-driven retailing for automotive dealerships for nearly three decades. We combine a powerful credit and compliance engine with a fully integrated Desking platform to drive maximum profitability. Our focus on innovation, user-friendly products, and dependable systems-- supported by a dedicated account management team-- has solidified our reputation as a leader in the industry. www.nccdirect.com

Media Contact

Kristina Lowe, NCC, 1 877-709-7222, [email protected], www.nccdirect.com

SOURCE NCC